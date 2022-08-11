The Hundred league Live Telecast in India and UK: Where to watch The Hundred in India Women’s Hundred 2022?

The Hundred league Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of The Hundred Women’s 2022.

The first match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022 will be played between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles at The Oval tonight. While Superchargers had finished at the sixth position on the points table during the inaugural season of The Hundred, Invincibles had ended up winning the title after defeating Southern Brave by 48 runs in the final.

The second season of Women’s Hundred has been delayed by over a week due to Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022 being played in the same country. The 24-day tournament will witness eight teams locking horns against each other across 24 league matches and a couple of knockouts.

The league phase of The Hundred for women’s will be played till the end of this month before the two knockouts are played on September 2 and September 3 respectively.

Not long to go now 🖤 Can’t wait to start our @thehundred campaign this weekend! #OriginalPioneers pic.twitter.com/lwCPbOoF59 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) August 10, 2022

Much like the men’s tournament, league phase of the women’s tournament will comprise of only three double-headers this season. However, unlike the men’s tournament, women’s teams will be playing a match less in the league stage to ensure that the tournament runs parallel to the men’s competition.

The Hundred league Live Telecast in India and UK

As is the case with The Men’s Hundred 2022, no channel has acquired television rights for the Indian audiences with respect to the women’s tournament as well. Had it not been for a time difference, The Hundred wouldn’t have faced such a problem for the second year in a row in India.

However, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the women’s competition at a nominal price. Indian fans, who wish to buy a pass for The Hundred 2022 (Men’s and Women’s), will have to pay a price of INR 99 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. The fans who had bought a pass for the men’s tournament don’t need to buy another subscription for the women’s tournament.

As far as the local fans in England are concerned, they will be able to watch this tournament on Sky Sports Cricket with a few selected matches also available on BBC.

Date – 11/08/2022 (Thursday) – 03/09/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 06:30 PM, 07:00 PM, 10:30 PM, 11:00 PM and 11:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Sky Sports Cricket and BBC (England).

Online platform – FanCode (India).