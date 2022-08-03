The Hundred Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch The Hundred in India 2022?

The Hundred Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of The Hundred 2022.

The first match of the second season of The Hundred will be played between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire in Southampton tonight. In addition to being the hosts in the season-opener, Brave are also the defending champions. Fire, on the other hand, had finished at the penultimate spot on the points table in The Hundred 2021.

The Hundred 2022 will once again witness eight teams playing as many matches each in the league phase between August 3 – 31. 32 league matches comprising of three double-headers will be followed by an Eliminator (between second and third-ranked team on the points table) and a Final which will put an end to a month-long tournament set to be played across eight venues.

While Women’s Hundred also runs simultaneously to the men’s tournament, it wouldn’t be the case for the first week or so this year due to Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition also being played in England.

The Hundred Live Telecast Channel in India

For those who had followed the inaugural season of The Hundred, it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that the tournament won’t be available for television audiences in India. For the second season in a row, The Hundred won’t have a television viewing platform in India to get added to international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations lately.

However, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Indian fans, who wish to buy a pass for The Hundred 2022 (Men’s and Women’s), will have to pay a 23% discounted price of INR 99 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as the local fans in England are concerned, they will be able to watch this tournament on Sky Sports Cricket with a few selected matches also available on BBC.

Date – 03/08/2022 (Wednesday) – 03/09/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 06:30 PM, 07:00 PM, 10:30 PM, 11:00 PM and 11:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India).

Online platform – FanCode (India).