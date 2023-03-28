The Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg T20 records: Johannesburg Cricket Ground T20 records and highest innings total

The third T20I of West Indies’ tour of South Africa will be played in Johannesburg tonight. The last match of the series will be an evening fixture according to the local time unlike the first two T20Is which were played in the afternoon.

The match will follow a memorable contest in Centurion which consisted of new records for the highest T20 match aggregate, highest successful T20 run-chase and most sixes hit in a T20I. Considering how 780 runs have been scored in about 60 overs bowled in this series, another high-scoring encounter would be a fitting end to a high-scoring series.

It is noteworthy that South Africa have a praiseworthy T20I record at The Wanderers Stadium on the back of winning 14 and losing nine out of their 23 matches till date. West Indies, on the other hand, have won one and lost three out of their four T20Is in the city. Having played a Test match at this venue as recent as earlier this month, the visitors will be playing a T20I here after more than eight years.

The Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at this stadium are Graeme Smith (341), Faf du Plessis (266), AB de Villiers (236), Chris Gayle (207) and Herschelle Gibbs (199). Barring du Plessis, all other players have retired from international cricket now.

Speaking of active cricketers, David Miller (196), Reeza Hendricks (164), Babar Azam (154), Aiden Markram (120), David Warner (119) and Heinrich Klaasen (107) have more than 100 T20I runs to their name at The Wanderers Stadium.

Highest wicket-takers in Johannesburg T20Is are Andile Phehlukwayo (9), Dale Steyn (8), Abdur Razzak (7), Daniel Vettori (7), Shakib Al Hasan (7) and Lasith Malinga (7). Apart from Phehlukwayo, Ashton Agar (6), Tabraiz Shamsi (6), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5), Lungi Ngidi (5) and Beuran Hendricks have picked five or more T20I wickets in this city.

Highest Innings Totals in Johannesburg T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 260/6 20 Sri Lanka Kenya 2007 236/6 19.2 West Indies South Africa 2015 231/7 20 South Africa West Indies 2015 219/4 20 South Africa India 2012 208/2 17.4 South Africa West Indies 2007

Teams have been able to surpass the 200-run mark 11 times out of the 62 T20I innings played at this venue. The above mentioned second-highest innings total is also the highest successful run-chase (highest successful T20I run-chase at the time) at The Wanderers Stadium.

Talking particularly about South Africa-West Indies Johannesburg T20Is, all their previous three matches were won by the team batting second. While teams batting first have won 14 T20Is at this stadium, teams chasing a target have come out as triumphant 17 times out of a total of 31 Johannesburg T20Is.