“We never practice together”: Krunal Pandya once revealed Hardik Pandya’s irritating habit which refrains them from training together

Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya share a brilliant bond. Both of them started their cricketing journeys in Baroda, and successfully qualified to play at the highest level. In multiple interviews over the years, the Pandya brothers have shared how tough was their childhood and the hardships they went through.

Hardik got his breakthrough when Mumbai Indians’ signed him for a price of INR 10 lacs in IPL 2015. Krunal also joined Hardik at Indians as he was bought by the franchise for INR 2 crores in IPL 2016. Both of them used to be an integral part of Mumbai Indians, but neither of the two was retained ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

IPL 2022 was special for Hardik as he was making his return after an injury break. He once revealed that Krunal and his wife, Pankhuri, started crying when Gujarat Titans became champions under his captaincy.

Krunal Pandya once revealed Hardik Pandya’s irritating habit

In a video uploaded by Mumbai over half-a-decade ago, Krunal once revealed why he doesn’t like training with Hardik. He had said that Hardik is someone who just never accepts whenever he gets out. Krunal insisted that Hardik does not even agree with the third umpire’s decisions.

In the same video, Krunal also said that Hardik has played a big part in improving his game. He revealed both of them used to dream about playing for India together when they were kids. Krunal referred to Hardik as a notorious kid during his childhood and their mother always used to punish him.

“We never practice together because we quarrel a lot because he never accepts whenever he gets out. He’ll even defy the third umpire saying ‘You don’t know anything’,” Krunal said.

“He makes sure that I improve as a cricketer and a human being and I wish the same for him. We used to dream that one day we both will play together and come on the Television together,” the 32-year old concluded.

Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt message on Krunal Pandya’s birthday

Krunal is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, and Hardik shared a beautiful message for him. He shared a quite a few pictures as well which shows the incredible bond shared between the two of them.