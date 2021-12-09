Weather for Brisbane tomorrow: What is the weather forecast for AUS vs ENG Day 3 Gabba Test?

Weather for Brisbane tomorrow: With a full day’s play on Day 2 witnessed by fans at the Gabba, let’s look how weather might turn up on Day 3.

Having skittled the English line-up for a mere 147 in 50.1 Overs in their first innings on Day 1, Australia dominated the proceedings on Day 2 with the bat, with the English attack clearly missing the services of their veteran pacers in James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Along expected lines of the weather prediction, the rain Gods managed to stay away from the center of action at The Gabba, Brisbane for the entire of Day 2, thereby adding to the woes of the tiring English attack.

Having lost Mascus Harris early on in the day, the duo of in-form David Warner (94 off 176) and the new Aussie mainstay at number 3- Marnus Labuschagne (74 off 117) stitched together a 156-run stand for the second wicket, to stamp their authority on the English bowlers.

Warner did ride his luck, having a catch dropped off Rory Burns early in the innings, and then having survived after getting bowled off Ben Stokes off a No-Ball.

With two wickets in consecutive deliveries of Warner and Cameron Green (0 off 1) right after the Tea Break by Ollie Robinson, England had a wonderful opportunity to make a comeback into the Test. But, Travis Head’s (112* off 95) blistering knock at a strike rate of 117.89 humbled the bowlers as Australia ended the day’s play with 343/7 on the board, with a massive 196 run lead already in the first innings.

With figures of 3/48, Ollie Robinson was the pick of the English bowlers.

After stumps on Day 2, Brisbane experienced an extended spell of torrential downpour as was expected according to the weather forecast for Wednesday.

Current weather in Umina Beach, some 850km south of the Gabba If this could head north and loiter in and around the Brisbane area for the next three days, it would be appreciated pic.twitter.com/WKCWvXuuqn — Matthew Collins (@Taunton_Hotspur) December 9, 2021

There’s a lot of weather in Brisbane. pic.twitter.com/EO4oQaqrmg — George Darroch (@georgedarroch) December 9, 2021

While it might continue to rain till 3 am local time, as per Accuweather weather forecast, it is expected to cease by early morning.

The weather is expected to be ‘Mostly Sunny’ by the time of the start of play on Day 3, and we might have a start on time given a wet outfield is not an issue. The weather is predicted to stay pleasant until 12 pm, but rain is on the cards yet again at around 1 pm with 51 percent chances of precipitation.

While the sun is expected to make an appearance post an hour, the rain threat would remain till the end of play on Day 3.

Thus, we might have a start-stop kind of a day at The Gabba on Thursday, with significant chances of rain playing spoilsport by the Afternoon session.