“Yuzvendra Chahal from India”: Rashid Khan picks his three best leg-spinners ahead of BBL 2022-23 Draft

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has picked his three best leg-spinners in the recent video released by the Big Bash League.

Big Bash League’s first-ever International player’s draft is set to take place on 28 August 2022. Rashid Khan will be one of the players to look out for in the upcoming draft. He has been a regular in the BBL and has played for Adelaide Strikers only till now in the competition.

Adelaide Strikers have the retention pick, and they can sign Rashid Khan as a priority, but it is clear that Rashid won’t be available to play the full season. He has already signed with MI Cape Town in CSA T20 League, and he will leave the tournament in January.

Rashid Khan picks his three best leg-spinners

In a recent video with the BBL, Rashid Khan was asked to name the three best current leg-spinners. He had no hesitation in naming Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa and Shadab Khan. Shadab played for Sydney Sixers in the last BBL season, whereas Adam Zampa has been a regular in the Melbourne Stars setup.

All three of them are integral parts of the national teams as well, and they will play a huge role in the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in Australia only. Chahal has not played in the BBL, but he has experience of playing in Australia.

“Yuzvendra Chahal from India. Zampa, I always love watching him Bowl. Definitely, the third one will be Shadab Khan from Pakistan,” Rashid said.

We asked @rashidkhan_19 YOUR questions about the @StrikersBBL, his favourite teammates, his favourite opponents and more! 💬 Here’s what he had to say ▶️ #BBL12Draft pic.twitter.com/07l3zCy8pS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 19, 2022

Rashid was also asked to name his favourite Australian cricketers, and he named Adam Gilchrist, Alex Carey and David Warner. Carey plays with Rashid in the Adelaide Strikers and David Warner has been his captain with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

“You know, I said Gilchrist, someone who I loved watching. And also Strikers’ wicket-keeper Alex Carey. One of favourites you know, a lovely lad and I love being with him. Also, David Warner definitely,” Rashid added.