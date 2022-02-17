CSGO IEM Katowice 2022 Group draws finalised. Group Stage schedule.

The CSGO Play-in stage at IEM Katowice culminated yesterday with an unexpected turn of events and 8 qualified teams make their way to the Group Stage.

IEM Katowice for CSGO is being choreographed for LAN for the first time since 2019. As a result, ESL has made sure to hold the tourney under strict supervision amidst the pandemic.

A total of 24 teams were invited to play at IEM Katowice. 8 were invited directly for Group Stage while 16 other teams had to go through the Play-in stage to reach Groups.

Also read: BLAST Premier confirms Spring Qualifiers for CSGO in March 2022.

With the proceedings for the Play-In stage ending, the 8 qualifying teams have been drawn into two groups. They are to face the pre-qualified teams in Group A and Group B.

And with that the first two days and play-in stage of #IEM Katowice 2022 has come to a close. We’ve already seen what it means to these teams to be in with a chance of making it to the Spodek and we’ve only got more action to come. See you during the group stage. 👋 pic.twitter.com/qDEx8hNGUb — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) February 16, 2022

Hence, the competition has just begun. Therefore, there is much to look forward to in the tourney. The teams that have qualified for Group Stage are as follows:

The top 4 qualified through Upper Brackets. At the same time, the bottom 4 made it through from the Lower Brackets. But, can the teams hold a candle against the CSGO giants awaiting in the groups.

Also read: ESL confirms Dota 2 LAN event for Stockholm Major in May.

Group Stage Schedule for CSGO IEM Katowice 2022.

Here is what the Group Stages for both groups look like. All times are in CT(Central Time) and are subject to change.

Group A (Upper Bracket Round 1 on 17th February 2022)

5:30 am CT: VP vs. Copenhagen Flames

5:30 am CT: Heroic vs. OG

9:00 am CT: Vitality vs. MOUZ

9:00 am CT: Gambit vs. NiP

THE #IEM KATOWICE 2022 GROUP STAGE! From 16 teams down to 6 in the next 4 days. The battle for the first Spodek with an audience in 3 years. You ready? pic.twitter.com/vpjdC6xTwI — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) February 16, 2022

Group B (Upper Bracket Round 1 on 17th and 18th February 2022)

12:30 pm CT: Liquid vs. FaZe

12:30 pm CT: FURIA vs. Astralis

5:30 am CT: NAVI vs. ENCE

5:30 am CT: G2 vs. Fnatic

9:00 am CT: Group A UB Round 2 match 1

9:00 am CT: Group A LB Round 1 match 1

12:30 pm CT: Group A UB Round 2 match 2

12:30 pm CT: Group A LB Round 1 match 2

Also read: Tyson “TenZ’ Ngo “dashes” away hilariously as his girlfriend, Kyedae talks about marriage