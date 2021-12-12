CSGO Intel Extreme Masters XVI-Winter: Team Vitality and Ninjas in Pyjamas( NiP ) face each other in Grand Finals against all odds.

Team Vitality and NiP are to face each other few hours. Against all odds, they crushed the competition in the CSGO Intel Extreme Masters to book seats for the Grand Finals.

Intel Extreme Masters have been pretty wild up until now. Though NaVi did not participate, the 16 participating teams kept the competition interesting.

Yesterday, both semifinals took place. And NiP sure did their homework. While Team Vitality dominated Virtus Pro 2-0.

More than the competition, it is a rollercoaster of emotions. Hopefully, alls well when it ends well.

The format for the IEM Winters XVI Grand Finals.

The Matches for the Grand Final are going to be Best-of-5. It is will be a test of stamina and skill.

All matches prior to this were a BO3. In that aspect, both teams have hardly been in finals for major tournaments.

The matches are set to happen in a few hours from now. The event is being held in Stockholm, which was the grounds for the PGL Major 2021.

Position ESL Pro Tour Points Prize Money (USD) 1st 1000 100,000 2nd 750 42,000 3rd-4th 525 20,000 5th-6th 350 10,000 7th-8th 200 6,000 9th-12th 100 5,000 13th-16th N/A 4,000

The path that was forged by Vitality and NiP in Intel Extreme Masters.

Team Vitality has battle-hardened and extremely skilful players. Their semifinal matchup against VP was enough evidence.

2 to nothing for Vitality, with a strong performance in Vertigo in the closing stages. Misutaa and Shox proved their effectiveness as well.

Virtus Pro fought back wholeheartedly. But, when you are meeting a team like Vitality without doing homework, you are bound to face some difficulties.

NiP on the other hand had to fight every round to reach this far. Ironically, both VP and G2 Esports were higher seeds. Both the teams lost miserably.

NiP fought for every inch of each match. They have proved their worth more than once.

Ninjas in Pyjamas definitely deserve their seat in the Grand Finals.

Where to watch the finals for Intel Extreme Master Winters.

The race for the #IntelGrandSlam IV is on! The winner of today’s final will claim the first title towards claiming the $1,000,000 bounty 💰 They’ll then need to win 3 more events – including at least 1 #ESLProTour Championship trophy🏆 Rules👉 https://t.co/9GZWHIbppk pic.twitter.com/gVzmUpLJWl — Intel®ExtremeMasters (@IEM) December 12, 2021

The Intel Extreme Masters is streaming on all major broadcasting platforms. You can watch the final scrims for CSGO Intel Extreme Masters:

Primary Streams English Language | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/ESL_CSGO

| Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/ESL_CSGO Russian Language | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/csgomc_ru Secondary Streams English Language | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/ESL_CSGOb

| Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/ESL_CSGOb Russian Language | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/csgomc_ru2 Additional Streams French Language | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo_fr

| Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo_fr Polish Language | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo_pl

| Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo_pl Danish Language (1) | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/99damage

| Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/99damage Danish Language (2) | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/99damage2

| Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/99damage2 Gaules | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/gaules

| Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/gaules Gaules TV | Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/gaulestv

