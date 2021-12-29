ESports

CSGO Roster changes Astralis: Team Astralis bids their goodbye to Peter, Emil and Danny.

dupreeh zonic magisk bid farewell to astralis csgo roster, csgo roster changes
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

