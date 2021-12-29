CSGO Roster changes Astralis: Team Astralis bids their goodbye to Peter, Emil and Danny.

Astralis is undergoing Roster Changes in their CSGO squad. Going into 2022, Astralis wasn’t to get back to their major-winning ways.

Astralis had a pretty rough 2020 season inflated by pandemic problems. Also, 2021 was a drought too.

Two years and no championship titles for the Finnish team was a problem. At the moment, Astralis is multiple major winners trying to rise back from the ashes.

Today, we bid farewell to three Astralis legends. Best of luck, Peter, Emil and Danny. You will forever be a part of the #AstralisFamily. Thank you for everything. We will see you later. ❤️@dupreeh@MagiskCS@zonic pic.twitter.com/sNe4qcDnLm — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) December 29, 2021

Also read: Is Anatham “ANA” Pham returning to competitive Dota 2 in 2022?

The departure was mandatory as there is no place for the trio on Astralis CSGO Roster currently.

Astralis confirmed the departure of three members – Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen, Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif and coach Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen. The trio left as their contract expires soon in January 2022.

They are expected to join Team Vitality, as reported by 1pv.fr back in November, to replace Richard ‘Shox’ Papillon, Jayson “⁠Kyojin⁠” Nguyen Van, and head coach Rémy “⁠XTQZZZ⁠” Quoniam. Vitality already released their trio after their exit from BLAST Premier World Finals.

Zonic and Dupreeh spent 5 years with the organisation (3 for Magisk). During their stay, they established the most dominant era by a team ever in CS:GO.

Six years with @AstralisCS and it is time to begin a new challenge. Astralis the team, players, fans and staff will always have a special place in my heart and it will forever be my home. I wish them nothing but the best.. we build something special❤️ #ToTheStars — Danny Sørensen (@zonic) December 29, 2021

Dupreeh and zonic won 4 Majors with Astralis, the most by any team or player. Surprisingly, three out of four majors were won back to back.

After signing Magisk in 2018, Astralis went on a run that will be hard to duplicate for multiple years to return. Together, they won the FACEIT London Major 2018, IEM Katowice Major 2019and StarLadder Berlin Major in 2019, alongside an entire cupboard of trophies starting from ESL Pro League to BLAST Pro Series and in fact, becoming the primary squad to ever win the Intel slam.

Also read: Valorant Champions Tour: The Best and Highest earning teams of 2021.

Astralis has won 4 CSGO majors to date.

WE DID IT!!!! Making history feels damn good. Thank you so much for all your amazing support. Atlanta, US, the world. ✨@EL #ELEAGUEMajor pic.twitter.com/ZjWP4ryuI4 — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) January 29, 2017

Agonizingly, the journey wouldn’t be replicated going into 2021. Also, the squad only had 1 Grand Finals appearance, BLAST Premier Global Finals 2020 and 0 trophies.

It had been also that AWPer Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz chose to step down and join NiP. Hence, things didn’t get any better throughout the remainder of 2021.

Consequently, Astralis looked weak versus the world’s best. The platoon couldn’t make it to the playoffs of the main either, which was it for the core.

Shortly after Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer and Chrisitan ‘k0nfig’ Wiencke were signed, alongside coach ‘ave’. As a result, ‘dupreeh’, ‘Magisk’ and ‘zonic’ ended up on the sidelines. They are not refreshing their contracts.

After Astralis CSGO roster changes, the practice camp might feel a little empty.

Current Astralis CSGO Roster:

Lukas “⁠ gla1ve⁠ ” Rossander

” Rossander Andreas “⁠ Xyp9x⁠ ” Højsleth

” Højsleth Philip “⁠ Lucky ⁠” Ewald

⁠” Ewald Benjamin “ ⁠blameF ⁠” Bremer

⁠” Bremer Kristian “⁠ k0nfig ⁠” Wienecke

⁠” Wienecke Alexander “⁠ ave ⁠” Holdt (coach)

⁠” Holdt (coach) Lucas “⁠Bubzkji⁠” Andersen (benched)

Also read: CSGO Dust 2 Callouts to communicate better with your Teammates.