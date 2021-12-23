CSGO Dust 2 Callouts to communicate better with your Teammates.

Dust is one of the most iconic maps in CSGO. Today we put forward a necessary guide to Dust CSGO Callouts for better comms.



If you ever played Counter-Strike Global Offensive, you have definitely played a match on Dust 2. Formerly born as de_dust_2, it was introduced as an HL mod and not a standalone game.

This hallmark map has been around long enough to engrave itself heavily in the knowledge of online gamers. The legendary map is worshipped among competitive gaming communities and devs alike.

Its design and later refinement has turned into a wireframe for a balanced competitive map layout. The different callouts for Dust 2 were in use along with their respective generations.

But, to communicate with teammates, one needs to learn a few terminologies. Otherwise, the going gets difficult, as the difficult gets going.

Jokes apart, this is the hazard of not having an elementary knowledge of the map and its landscape. Split-second opinions can be ideally informed by the right callout.

That is especially true on Dust 2, which is a fairly tight map requiring good spatial control. Let’s break down CSGO Dust 2 callouts, divided into focal points on the map. We’ll also interchange T and CT perspectives, so get ready to double-check with the map.

Here is the detailed list of all Dust CSGO callouts:

A Short – counter-terrorists spawn very near this area. It’s the shortest way for them to A Site. For terrorists, it’s a short way as well.

– counter-terrorists spawn very near this area. It’s the shortest way for them to A Site. For terrorists, it’s a short way as well. T Spawn – terrorists start playing rounds here.

– terrorists start playing rounds here. T Plat – a platform near T Spawn with a view at T Ramp.

– a platform near T Spawn with a view at T Ramp. Outside Tunnels – quite a big area, an entrance to B tunnels. Terrorists pass this place while moving to B Site.

– quite a big area, an entrance to B tunnels. Terrorists pass this place while moving to B Site. Upper B Tunnels – if terrorists decide to move in tunnels to B Site, they turn left here. The right turn leads to Mid.

– if terrorists decide to move in tunnels to B Site, they turn left here. The right turn leads to Mid. Lower B Tunnels – an entrance to Mid for terrorists that move through tunnels.

– an entrance to Mid for terrorists that move through tunnels. Close – a corner on B Site left for terrorists entering from Upper Tunnels. It’s a nice place for counter-terrorists to wait for their victims. Attackers must check this corner.

– a corner on B Site left for terrorists entering from Upper Tunnels. It’s a nice place for counter-terrorists to wait for their victims. Attackers must check this corner. B Closet – a corner, for both teams to hide on B Site. It’s located to the right side for terrorists, entering from Upper Tunnels.

– a corner, for both teams to hide on B Site. It’s located to the right side for terrorists, entering from Upper Tunnels. B Car – a car on B Closet. Players are on B Car if they hide behind it.

– a car on B Closet. Players are on B Car if they hide behind it. Fence – a wall on B Site. Counter-terrorists may stay here invisible for terrorists that enter from the tunnels.

The revamped version of Dust II was released on October 18, 2017, for CS:GO. New callouts were added shortly after.

B Plat – a platform near the planting area on B Site, with a view at the entrance from Upper Tunnels.

– a platform near the planting area on B Site, with a view at the entrance from Upper Tunnels. B Default Plant – an area to plant the bomb on B Site.

– an area to plant the bomb on B Site. Back Plat – an area behind the planting area on B Site. It’s a very good place to hide for both teams.

– an area behind the planting area on B Site. It’s a very good place to hide for both teams. Big Box – a big box on B Site, an analogue of Xbox on Mid.

– a big box on B Site, an analogue of Xbox on Mid. Double Stack – two boxes on B Plant, one over the other.

– two boxes on B Plant, one over the other. B Window – this CS: GO callout includes the window on B Site that leads to CT Mid and also boxes that help to reach it.

– this CS: GO callout includes the window on B Site that leads to CT Mid and also boxes that help to reach it. B Back Site – an area behind B Default Plant if looking at it from the tunnels.

– an area behind B Default Plant if looking at it from the tunnels. Scaffolding – building materials on CT Mid just opposite B Window. It’s a good place to wait for attackers or protectors of B Site.

– building materials on CT Mid just opposite B Window. It’s a good place to wait for attackers or protectors of B Site. B Doors – an entrance to B Site from CT Mid.

– an entrance to B Site from CT Mid. B Boxes – boxes outside B Doors. Sometimes, players wait here for opponents who move from B Site to CT Mid.

– boxes outside B Doors. Sometimes, players wait here for opponents who move from B Site to CT Mid. CT Mid – an open area between CT Spawn and B Site. Terrorists enter it from Mid.

– an open area between CT Spawn and B Site. Terrorists enter it from Mid. Mid Doors – big doors between Mid and CT Mid. Terrorist snipers shoot through these doors from their spawn area.

Dust II was first released in March 2001 for the original Counter-Strike game. It has been in every iteration of CS since.

Xbox – a big box, terrorists face it while moving from Lower Tunnels to Mid. Jump on this box and you will be able to reach A Short.

– a big box, terrorists face it while moving from Lower Tunnels to Mid. Jump on this box and you will be able to reach A Short. Mid – a big corridor-like area, a direct way between T Spawn and CT Mid.

– a big corridor-like area, a direct way between T Spawn and CT Mid. Palm – here was a palm tree but now it’s a telephone mast at the beginning of Mid, from the side of Catwalk

– here was a palm tree but now it’s a telephone mast at the beginning of Mid, from the side of Catwalk Top Mid – an area that connects Mid with Suicide and Outside Mid.

– an area that connects Mid with Suicide and Outside Mid. Suicide – rather a short way from T Spawn to Mid. It’s a very dangerous way, though. Snipers of CT observe this place from Mid Doors.

– rather a short way from T Spawn to Mid. It’s a very dangerous way, though. Snipers of CT observe this place from Mid Doors. Outside Long – terrorists enter this area while moving to Long Doors and then A Long or to Top Mid.

– terrorists enter this area while moving to Long Doors and then A Long or to Top Mid. Long Doors – for terrorists it’s an entrance to the zone, usually protected by counter-terrorists. Here you will meet two double-doors with a small room between them.

– for terrorists it’s an entrance to the zone, usually protected by counter-terrorists. Here you will meet two double-doors with a small room between them. Blue – a big crate opposite Long Doors (while moving to A Long).

– a big crate opposite Long Doors (while moving to A Long). Side Pit – a hidden area right from Long Doors (for terrorists). Counter-terrorists may wait for victims here or on Pit.

– a hidden area right from Long Doors (for terrorists). Counter-terrorists may wait for victims here or on Pit. Pit – a slope, hidden from the view of terrorists entering A Long from Long Doors, separated from Side Pit by a brick wall.

– a slope, hidden from the view of terrorists entering A Long from Long Doors, separated from Side Pit by a brick wall. Pit Plat – a platform near Pit. Snipers can see A Site from here.

– a platform near Pit. Snipers can see A Site from here. A Long – a long corridor-like area on the way of terrorists towards A Site (if they walk through Long Doors.

– a long corridor-like area on the way of terrorists towards A Site (if they walk through Long Doors. A Car – if terrorists move through A Long, they should check the car to their right because it offers nice protection for counter-terrorists to shoot attackers.

Dust is set in a dusty environment based in Morocco, according to Jess Cliffe, co-designer of the original Counter-Strike game.

A Cross – this area is visible from many angles, from A Short, A Long, and A Site.

– this area is visible from many angles, from A Short, A Long, and A Site. A Ramp – a slope from A Site towards A Long.

– a slope from A Site towards A Long. A Default Plant – a place with a big A for planting the bomb on A Site.

– a place with a big A for planting the bomb on A Site. Barrels – they stand behind A Site.

– they stand behind A Site. Goose – a closed zone with a spray-painted goose.

– a closed zone with a spray-painted goose. Elevator – a corner of A Site, closest to CT Spawn. Counter-terrorists often use this spot to reach the platform, especially while retaking A Site.

– a corner of A Site, closest to CT Spawn. Counter-terrorists often use this spot to reach the platform, especially while retaking A Site. A Platform – rather a big platform, where A Site is located.

– rather a big platform, where A Site is located. A Ninja – a hiding position on A Platform. Counter-terrorists often wait here for their victims. It’s a nice place for ninja-defuse.

– a hiding position on A Platform. Counter-terrorists often wait here for their victims. It’s a nice place for ninja-defuse. Stairs – they are located on the way from Catwalk to A Short.

– they are located on the way from Catwalk to A Short. Catwalk – terrorists pass this area while moving from Top Mid to A Short and A Site.

– terrorists pass this area while moving from Top Mid to A Short and A Site. CT Spawn – counter-terrorists appear in the rounds very close to A Short and A Site

That is all the Dust CSGO callouts one would ever need. Good luck and happy hunting!

