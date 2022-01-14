EliGe showcases an absolutely mental Ace in a CSGO match on Twitch LiveStream.

EliGe achieved an impossible Ace on CSGO Dust while streaming on Twitch. But, that is not everything we noticed.

Team Liquid suffered quite a bit in 2021. Loss after loss in almost every round they played. NA esports scene has seen its worst year in 2021.

And the woe continues till today. At the same time, NaVi winning every LAN in 2021 created a unique problem for every team on the globe.

https://t.co/biVDvr8jnJ if you trynna do this on the daily https://t.co/Mfpq3fg9Mw — oSee (@oSeecs) January 13, 2022



Most of the teams have lost their patience on signed rosters to win a Major. Hence, a lot of them decided to shuffle up the CSGO pro-market.

With the news of Fallen being released from Team Liquid, they might be looking for a new IGL. Recently, Shox was also added to team liquid, after he got kicked from Vitality.

The Twitch Clip shows how insane CSGO pros are. The game knowledge and timing are absolutely crucial to pull off such a feat.

EliGe has been a member of Team Liquid CSGO since 2015.

Strong performances against the very best teams and consistent impact in matches earns @EliGE his fifth consecutive placement on the top 20 players list! 🔗 https://t.co/akQWPUzyei Powered by @ggbet_en pic.twitter.com/MM0m1H18lW — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) January 4, 2022

The final two headshots almost make it feel as if EliGe is hacking. He was quite surprised himself at the feat he pulled off.

Jonathan “EliGe” Jablonowski started from the T-spawn. He had a couple of Flashes, a smoke, molly, AK and a default Glock.

After spawning, he made his way towards the B Bombsite. He had already decided to play aggressive as an entry fragger.

While moving across the Tunnels, he flashed the stairs. Like clockwork, he dropped down to kill a stunned CT as the first victim.

His main motive was to clear A Bombsite and catch rotating CT players. As the Mid was already smoked, he made his way towards Catwalk over the Xbox.

EliGe pulled off the Ace in Dust on CSGO while on Twitch. We noticed Jonathan playing with Nicholas.

Next, he flashed Short A while quickly getting into position to move upstairs towards the crates. An enemy CT standing behind A platform, on the Ramps, got popped.

A couple of mollies and a flash from teammates later, he dropped down to turn towards B-Doors. EliGe popped another one in the head, as a CT peeked through the door gap.

Then he made his way towards A Long. There he pulled off an insane feat, which almost seemed like EliGe was cheating.

The first set of bullets found the B-Hopping enemy towards long doors. The final kill of the Ace came from a CT peeking into A Long towards Jonathan”EliGe”.

But, we noticed something promising too. Nitr0 was playing with EliGe during the match. And, Team liquid has no IGL at the moment.

Nitr0 has left 100T Valorant for CSGO. He played for Liquid as IGL before shifting to Valorant.

.@FalleNCS – you brought so much to our team and organization in the short time you were here. Your positive attitude and your fierce leadership inspired us to play and your kindness and wisdom taught us to grow. Thank you for everything, Professor. pic.twitter.com/AogJxUteud — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) January 13, 2022



So, this prediction totally makes sense. Nicholas “Nitr0” Cannella is trying out for IGL at Team liquid, for sure. He was playing Valorant a while ago.

With Fallen now a free agent, Team Liquid looks to get back to the winning ways. Also, hearing the comms carefully reveals nitr0 was making the entry frag calls for most of the round.

Furthermore, we can expect Team liquid to perform better, as Nitr0 was once a part of the Major winning CSGO roster. Yet, Stewie2k’s exit keeps things interesting.

The North American CSGO will see its most exciting regional scrims since 2019. Hopefully, the roster changes are for the better.

Since NA has a lot to catch up on. Right now, Europe is the most dominating region in ESports.

