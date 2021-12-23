CSGO Roster Changes: Team Vitality parts ways with Coach XTQZZZ and Shox.

Team Vitality CSGO squad said their goodbyes to Coach XTQZZZ and fragger Shox. The changes come in as promised by the Vitality management after Stockholm major woes.

The Blast Premier World finals 2021 marked the end of the year for CS:GO 2021. But, festivities are the farthest thing right now for the members of the Team Vitality CSGO platoon.

Their continued losses in the S-tier Championships have left them in disarray. Also, the team management lost their confidence in the roster. The advent of NaVi and Sasha “S1mple” Kostyliev has caused some unique problems in the CSGO player market.

Also read: DPC Winter Tour Standings: Current points table and teams that might suffer relegation to Tier 2 championships.

Let us look at how when aspirations take a dive, so do the contract. To be honest, that is the actual Modus Operandi of the ESports teams.

Richard “Shox” Papillon has been released from the Team Vitality CSGO roster.

Thanks for this beautiful 2 years together @TeamVitality , thanks to all the teammates i had for living the adventure together, we created beautiful memories and i’ll keep these with me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qaVVQCR3Yn — Richard Papillon (@shoxCSGO) December 22, 2021



Team Vitality had high hopes for the 2021 season. But, plans do not always take fruition as one wants.

For Vitality, though it has been disaster after disaster, they tried to carry on. But, patience at Vitality, as it seems, is running on fumes. The roster shuffle is the exact sign of that.

Let’s talk about Shox first. Shox has been the second-best player on the Team Vitality CSGO roster, while it lasted.

Also read: “I want to win in whatever I do”: Max Verstappen says that he spends his free-time trying to get better at F1 sim racing.

It might be goodbye, but the great memories remain! Relive some of my best moments from our match against Gambit #IEMWinterhttps://t.co/bzLYxMd4h2 Thanks again for all the support 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/t8ZtZog3eR — Richard Papillon (@shoxCSGO) December 22, 2021



His performance at the BLAST Premier World Finals was phenomenal. But, when you meet a team like NaVi, you get overshadowed easily. Within the team itself, he is overshadowed by Zywoo.

Richard “Shox” Papillon is a27 year old CSGO fragger from France. He is one of the primary signings of the Vitality all-French project.

Team Vitality is a team with the Base of Operations in France. Hence, it totally makes sense to sign a National roster. But, with the losing ways, someone has to take the Axe first.

Also read: Valorant Roster changes: OG is about to confirm its new roster shortly for the 2022 Season.

XTQZZZ was removed prior to Shox, 2 days ago.

I don’t like to make a statement or anything. So thank you all. #VForVictory Forever https://t.co/iz3SIHWvrD — XTQZZZ (@XTQZZZ) December 21, 2021



Coach XTQZZZ is one of the primary reasons Team Vitality even reached this frontier. So, when the results are not satisfactory, the manager always takes the hit first in any team, in any sport.

A couple of days ago, Vitality announced his departure. But, Remy “XTQZZZ” Quonian seems to have forged close bonds with his trainees. To be honest, no one on the roster or even fans for that matter, are shocked that this is happening.

With the departure of Shox and XTQZZZ from Vitality, it is unsure who gets signed next. Also, the question remains regarding if anyone else would be retained.

French prodigy Zywoo will be held back at Vitality. But, without the former teammates, confidence might take a dive. Trusting and cooperating with your teammates takes time.

Removal of XTQZZZ, Shox from the Vitality CSGO roster could be a nail in the coffin. Hopefully, with the roster changes, Team Vitality can win titles in 2022.

But, with the looming threat from S1mple’s NaVi, nothing is sure.

Also read: Shroud’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.