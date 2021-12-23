ESports

CSGO Roster Changes: Team Vitality parts ways with Coach XTQZZZ and Shox.

Team Vitality CSGO Roster change XQTZZZ shox departs
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
“I’m sure he will recharge his batteries" - F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confident Lewis Hamilton will not seek retirement anytime soon
Next Article
"A beautiful car and a good car to drive" - Alfa Romeo-bound Valtteri Bottas reveals his favourite Mercedes race and car
E-Sports Latest News
Team Vitality CSGO Roster change XQTZZZ shox departs
CSGO Roster Changes: Team Vitality parts ways with Coach XTQZZZ and Shox.

Team Vitality CSGO squad said their goodbyes to Coach XTQZZZ and fragger Shox. The changes…