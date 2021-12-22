ESports

Valorant Roster changes: OG is about to confirm its new roster shortly for the 2022 Season.

Valorant OG Roster lock confirmation coming shortly
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"What the LA Lakers are doing with LeBron James, screams of desperation": Isiah Thomas takes an indirect dig at Rob Pelinka and co for solely depending on the 36-year old superstar 
Next Article
"Once Stephen Curry began making it, Ty Lue was like 'What we doing now?'": Iman Shumpert reveals the Cavs' locker room mentality during their Finals battles with the Warriors
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant OG Roster lock confirmation coming shortly
Valorant Roster changes: OG is about to confirm its new roster shortly for the 2022 Season.

OG is looking to introduce a new Valorant roster for the 2022 season. There is…