HLTV Awards 2022 from Copenhagen: Niko ‘s Interview with HLTV after he was named 3rd best player of CSGO in 2021.

Niko gave an interview with HLTV after awarding him the 3rd best player in CSGO for 2021. It was Niko’s year in review.

Nikola “Niko” Kovacs was announced by HLTV as the third-best player of the year 2021. The rifler and IGL for G2 ESports have racked up some insane stats for the 2021 season.

But, the Major loss in the Finals and no LAN trophies in 2022, made their life hard. Hence, the third place in 2021 solo player rankings. Yet, we want to see him rank higher next season.

Also read: Dota 2 DPC updates: Regional Finals confirmed for DPC by DreamHack for Europe.

Niko is the best rifler in the world with the aim as deadly as an AWPer. Niko is one of the reasons why AWP needs to exist in the game. Otherwise, players of calibre would easily win every championship.

But, the game has been balanced for over 2 decades. Though the content is always missing or late, CSGO has never been better than its current state.

Nikola “Niko” Kovacs was awarded CSGO 3rd Best Player of the Year on the HLTV Awards show.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Neither, has Niko ever been better. Maybe, m0NESY’s addition helps him to his first Major victory. Nikola “Niko” Kovacs has been in the Top 3 consistently since 2016, on HLTV rankings.

Undermentioned is the interview. Freya “⁠Freya⁠” Spiers and Chad “⁠SPUNJ⁠” Burchill were the on-air talents as Show Host.

Freya: First of all, Congratulations Niko!

Niko: Hey all! Thanks, Guys!!

Freya: Can you tell us your Sentiments coming to the tail end of 2021? You were absolutely lights outs on your stats. Can you put words on how you managed to do that?

Niko: Coming back from the break, we felt comfortable coming back to LANs. I am not happy about the performance from earlier parts of the year. I feel I could have done more to help my team. But, the team has been good to me. The team has helped me in building my confidence. I think the big part of it was that the team was behind me all the time.

Spunj: Most players in the Top 4 are AWP abusers, including Sh1ro (4th). Do you think you can become the number player in the world without the Big Green(AWP) in your hand?

Niko: I don’t know honestly. But. I have played the best CSGO of my career in the past six months. And still, they(AWP abusers) are better than me. So, I will need to work harder and push myself. But, maybe I can do it if I continue where I left off last season. I will do my best.

Also read: “He hasn’t played for 2 months, thanks to me of course”: G2 Nukkye reveals the reason behind him benching Keloqz from the roster after VCT 2021.

Niko is the best Rifler to ever play Counter-Strike.

You have an AWPer now, it’s time to take the next step The #3 of 2021, @G2NiKo spoke about G2’s disappointing start to the year, how JACKZ helped the team fix their issues, the return to LAN, and his goals for 2022. 🔗 https://t.co/zl7rZvCHsp pic.twitter.com/jRh8atviCr — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) January 23, 2022

Freya: Anything you wanna say to the viewers at home?

Niko: Well, I guess this is the classic one(smiles). Thank You guys, for all the support, really. The support was really huge during the Majors and Playoffs, and we were feeling positive vibes throughout the year. Even though we could not win Majors or trophies.

I was quite distraught by s1mple. But, still the support I felt throughout the year was immense. We are working towards our first Victory and trophy for 2022 and we are not going to stop until we do it. Thank You, all!

Freya: Thank You, Niko.

The list is now complete! Who’s going to be #1 in 2022? pic.twitter.com/dkUmufO8vC — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) January 22, 2022

That is all, from the Niko interview with HLTV CSGO. Hopefully, G2 Esports and Niko can find their title-winning ways again this season. But, honestly, Niko’s stats are nothing to scoff at.

Also read: Dota 2 roster changes: Alliance releases coach Okcya and Handsken from their organisation after getting demoted to Division 2.