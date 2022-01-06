Magisk and Dupreeh join Team Vitality CSGO roster for 2022 and beyond.

Magisk and Dupreeh have finally joined the Team Vitality CSGO replacing Shox. But, who else is getting ticked off?

Astralis and Vitality had quite a rough season. Team Astralis even more so, considering their old prowess.

Astralis was considered one of the old guards until they were not. On the other hand, Team Vitality had high hopes until NaVi crushed their hopes.

NaVi has affected CSGO in a dominant fashion in 2021. Hence, teams seem to be looking for a solution to compete against them on level ground.

S1mple alone is an Esports monster. He has pulled off some insane stats in the prior season and at BLAST Premier.

NaVi won the most important Major in 10 years of CSGO. It changed a lot of things.

Here comes the title-winning vlog with the #PGLMajor 2021 Champions! Let’s watch this episode with all the emotions & the best moments from the final day of the event that will definitely go down in history! 🙌 🎥: https://t.co/5MkZJ4iTn3#navination #CSGO pic.twitter.com/f0e9xd8zhg — NAVI (@natusvincere) November 8, 2021

All his accolades made him The Best Esports professional of 2021. Patience is running thin after 2020. Since Covid19 hit us hard, LAN parties have been scarce.

NaVi has clinched all but one LAN. Vitality won only one LAN, i.e. Intel Extreme Masters, which was the only LAN NaVi did not attend.

Zywoo and company could not get past NaVi again multiple times in 2021. The most important matchup was in PGL Stockholm Major.

Team Vitality lost to S1mple and company in a 2-1 fashion. That loss forced the team management’s hand to finally do something to win a major.

Astralis on the other hand is one of the few teams who have won multiple Majors. 4 of them to be precise.

After leaving Astralis, Magisk and Dupreeh have now joined Team Vitality CSGO Roster.

We’re more than ready to compete at the highest level: 2022 here we are. #WatchUsFollowUs pic.twitter.com/tHJYZBJAYQ — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) January 5, 2022

Yet, they have not won a single title, major or minor, since 2019. Hence, the old guards are no more. Neither is their major winning roster intact anymore.

Both teams decided not to continue with the current roster anymore. Maybe there was potential, but, there is no more patience.

Hopefully, this all turns out well for all parties involved. Magisk and Dupreeh joining the Vitality CSGO roster may turn fruitful for both parties involved.

But, both teams need some time to get back to pace after all. For current rosters of Team Vitality and Team Astralis, follow the undermentioned links:

