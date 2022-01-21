DPC tie breaker schedule and format for Europe (WEU) Division 1.

DPC Winter Tour still goes on as multiple teams end up on similar scores. Here is the DPC Tie Breaker schedule for WEU Div. 1.

DreamLeague Season 16 is Western Europe’s DPC Tour 1 for DPC 2022 Tour 1. At the moment, Team Liquid and Team Tickles are already done with the Tour.

They are on positions 1 and 2 respectively and will be taking 300 and 180 DPC points respectively. But, positions 3rd through 6th are to be decided yet.

Swedish Team Alliance and CoolGuys are relegated to the 2nd Division. At the same time, two teams from Division 2 are promoted to 1st division.

The DPC Tie-Breaker Schedule and Format.

All tie-breaker matches are BO1. Hence, First to the win wins each of the rounds.

All teams with the same score keep playing with one another through BO1 matches. Ultimately, the teams are ranked in descending order of wins in the tie-breaker.

Currently, there are 4 teams with a score of 4-3. Hence, there are 6 matches on 21st January to decide the final DPC Winter Qualifier positions.

Each team will play 3 matches each. This will be the final phase of DPC Winter Qualifiers in Europe.

There is prize money and more importantly, DPC points are on the line. From third to sixth the points are distributed as follows – 120/60/30/0.

We’ve got a four-way-tie to solve in Division I 🥵 Are you hoping for an infinite tiebreaker madness? 😏 Yay or nay? #DreamLeague | #DPC pic.twitter.com/qK1M2yM50b — DreamHack Dota (@DreamHackDota) January 21, 2022



The schedule is as follows:

1. Tundra Esports vs OG (5:00 PST): Stream

2. Team Secret vs Nigma Galaxy(6:00 PST): Stream

3. OG vs Nigma Galaxy(7:00 PST): Stream

4. Team Secret vs Tundra Esports(8:00 PST): Stream

5. Nigma Galaxy vs Team Secret(9:00 PST): Stream

6. OG vs Team Secret(10:00 PST): Stream

Tie-Breaker Scores (we will update as each round is finished):

Tiebreaker January 21 For table positions 3rd-6th OG 0 1 Tundra Secret – – NGX OG – – NGX Secret – – Tundra Tundra – – NGX OG – – Secret

