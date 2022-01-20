EU DPC updates: How the points table look after the end of DreamLeague Seaon 16 Division 1.

The DPC for the Western European region has ended. Let us look at the EU DPC points table at the end of Tour 1.

Valve broke everyone’s hearts with the Major cancellation announcement. Yet, teams continue to battle online for the points and Major chance.

The WEU Division 1 ended yesterday with the matchup between OG and Tundra. 8 teams in Division 1 duked it out. There is the same number of teams in Division 2.

Also read: Reddit audience with ex CSGO Professional: Dignitas GeT RiGhT.

Europe is the most competitive region at the moment. Hence, most Dota 2 fans expected Europe to win Winter Major. Except, there is no Major at the moment.

WEU DPC points table for Division I and Division II.

In the end, @BrameEsports finishes our final series 2-1 vs @ITBesports! This now means that Brame has to play tiebreakers for 1st place vs @ChfDota2 and @EntityEUROPE! 🏆

Whereas Into the Breach has to play tiebreakers to not get eliminated vs Ghost Frogs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zJzc3sdwDp — DreamHack Dota (@DreamHackDota) January 19, 2022

The DPC WEU is organised by DreamLeague. EU DPC points table shows most teams started slow.

Eventually, they picked up the pace to stay out of relegation. Both Alliance and CoolGuys will visit Division II.

EU Division I Points Table

Rank Team name Series Games DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Team Liquid 6-1 13-6 300 Major Playoffs $30,000 2 Team Tickles 5-2 11-5 180 Major Group Stage $28,000 3 Tundra Esports 4-3 9-6 120 Major Wildcard Stage $27,000 4 OG 4-3 10-7 60 Major Wildcard Stage $26,000 5 Nigma Galaxy 4-3 8-7 30 $25,000 6 Team Secret 4-3 9-7 N/A $24,000 7 Alliance 1-6 2-8 N/A Demoted to lower division $23,000 8 Coolguys 0-7 1-8 N/A Demoted to lower division $22,000

Also read: Complexity Gaming confirm their CSGO Roster for 2022 and beyond.

Team Tickles & @TeamLiquid chilling at the top pic.twitter.com/0rDXiTpXm0 — DreamHack Dota (@DreamHackDota) January 19, 2022

EU Division II Points Table



Entity Gaming and Chicken Fighters will be joining Division I in the Spring Tour (Tour 2).

Also read: Best NA Valorant Teams: Take a look at the top 5 teams for the North American region.

Dota 2 DPC is getting lengthier with diminishing rewards.

From previous announcements, we know Valve has restructured the points system. Since there is no Major happening, teams felt they were missing out on prize money and DPC points.

As a result, the whole pro scene revolted against Valve’s decision, somewhat. Eventually, Valve supplied an apology and stated the possibility of a major. Or at least, some resemblance of it.

But, it seems Valve has redistributed some of the points to Qualifiers. Originally, Valve locked the points pool of the Regionals to 690. Currently, on the official website, it has been changed to a total of 1150.

Also, it could be a false alarm considering how lazy Valve is generally. If not, it means that no one is seeing the Major or the Prize Money associated with it.

The total prize pool still stands at $205000. Yet, professional players and teams have been begging for prize money redistribution.

Hopefully, we can hear some positive news soon. Valve has a lot to think about.

Also read: Microsoft looks to buy Activision Blizzard with an eye-watering $68.7 billion deal.

In the meantime, wait for the tiebreaker matches and DPC to end in other regions.