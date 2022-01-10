ESports

S1mple gets a Rampage in Dota 2. A new game for CSGO veteran to master?

dota 2 rampage for Sasha S1mple Kostyliev
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"World's best players are involved in IPL, PSL, Big Bash, The Hundred": Kevin Pietersen reckons a Hundred-style red ball franchise tournament as way forward for a struggling England Test team
Next Article
"I was a sophomore and LeBron James was coming to my games!": Stephen Curry relates how vindicated and motivated the King made him feel by attending his Davidson NCAA games
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant Player Dynamic/ Competitive
Valorant Player Dynamic/ Competitive Changes: Take a look at all changes for AFKs, Cascading Agent select, Muted word list, Tournaments and more.

With the new Episode coming in a few days the Valorant Player Dynamic/ Competitive team…