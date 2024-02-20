F1 Expert Explains the Drawbacks of Lewis Hamilton’s Mega Move to Ferrari in 2025

Both Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have seemingly produced a masterstroke by deciding to partner with each other from 2025 onwards. Over the previous few weeks, several experts have analyzed how this move will be beneficial for both parties. Hamilton will not only benefit from a lucrative deal but could also be a part of Ferrari’s revival. As for the team, they will arguably have one of the best drivers in F1 history who will compete for them. Moreover, the 39-year-old can also help the Prancing Horse from a business point of view by getting more sponsors for them. However, an expert from The Race does not believe that all is hunky-dory.

Advertisement

Valentin Khorounzhiy, of The Race recently wrote a piece, in which he explained how Hamilton’s age could result in Ferrari not getting the rewards that they would expect from a driver of the Briton’s caliber. Khorounzhiy reveals that although Fernando Alonso is a driver who has set a new benchmark, he does not believe that all drivers are capable of achieving what the Spaniard is at his age.

Since Hamilton will turn 40 by the time he begins racing for Ferrari, Khorounzhiy believes that the Briton‘s performances may drop. While only time will tell how Hamilton performs for the Italian outfit, the one thing that is certain is that Carlos Sainz is the biggest loser as a result of this newly formed alliance.

Advertisement

Sainz will now need to seek a seat elsewhere for 2025, which could prove to be difficult. As things stand, Hamilton has signed a 1+1 year deal, which means that he could stay with Ferrari until the end of 2026. On the other hand, Charles Leclerc has signed a new long-term deal with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival will provide Charles Leclerc his biggest-ever challenge

Over the previous couple of seasons, several experts have claimed that Ferrari’s number one driver is Charles Leclerc. However, with the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2025, things are likely to change.

The Briton is not a driver who would be interested in playing second fiddle to anyone. As a result, it is most likely that the 39-year-old’s arrival could end up hurting Leclerc the most. The Monegasque may no longer receive the benefit of the preferred strategy of the team.

Moreover, if things get heated up between the two drivers because of a dispute over the strategy, Ferrari could have a hard time managing both. The Tifosi will hope that this is not the case and that Hamilton only helps Ferrari return back to the top.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1753770955212456206?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Irrespective of whether Hamilton’s move turns out to be a success when it comes to racing results or not, the move will certainly be a commercial success. In anticipation that one of the greatest ever drivers in F1 history will drive for their beloved team, Ferrari fans will rush to the stores to buy the company’s merchandise ahead of the 2025 season.

Moreover, the team is likely to receive a lot more sponsors. As for Hamilton, he will earn a whopping $100 million in salary in the 2025 season alone. He will also get the opportunity to be the brand ambassador for Ferrari for the next 10 years, among several other benefits.