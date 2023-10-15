2 Months After Rumors of Closing on Mega $198,500,000 Deal, Charles Leclerc Debunks Reports by Only Wishing Such Monetary Guarantee

Two months ago, reports emerged of Charles Leclerc potentially signing a five-year contract extension with Ferrari worth $198,500,000. The deal would see Leclerc’s services being deployed not only in F1 but also in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, the Monegasque driver has now come forward to talk about the deal and claims he only wishes to earn such a mammoth sum, as per GP Blog.

Advertisement

With the 2023 season almost over, Leclerc and Ferrari will head into their final year of association according to his current deal. As such, there is a feeling of unrest within the Maranello camp despite there still being enough time to reach an agreement. The same unrest has given way to plenty of rumors about an all-but-certain forthcoming contract that will see Leclerc continue driving for Italian carmakers.

Charles Leclerc snubs any talks of a $200 million deal

Following the 2022 season, expectations ran high from Ferrari and Charles Leclerc to continue challenging Red Bull for race wins and the respective titles. However, the reality couldn’t be much different. Amidst a dismal season, another cause of concern for the Tifosi has been the doubts about their beloved Monegasque’s future with the team. Addressing the same, a rumor surfaced that claimed Ferrari and Leclerc reached a five-year extension agreement that would fetch the 25-year-old $198,500,000 over the tenure. However, Leclerc has since snubbed the claims, as reported by GP Blog.

Advertisement

“I wish I did this deal because it looks like a good deal. But there are no new deals and no discussion whatsoever. But at some point we’ll definitely have those discussions. My intentions are clear.”

With Leclerc snubbing the contract rumors, doubts surround his future with the team. Despite the struggles on the track, the Monegasque remains an exciting talent, capable of winning races and potentially the driver’s championship if given a car up to the task. As Ferrari fans fear the worst, there is slight hope for them following a slip-up by Leclerc during one of his interviews.

Leclerc might have let people in on a secret

Holding onto a secret can often be a tough task. A small slip-up can lead to a huge error, and that is something that happened with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. During an interview, the 25-year-old addressed his future with Ferrari and mistakenly talked about details of plans of the team that extend beyond his current contract with the team.

He said that as a driver, it is difficult for them to understand where their team stands in comparison to the rest of the grid. He added his focus is on himself and Ferrari and nothing else. “I haven’t had a chance to drive the (2026) car in the simulator yet, and as soon as I do, I’ll be able to say a little bit more.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Valeclerc16/status/1713198477574897907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

By saying so, Leclerc all but confirmed his association with Ferrari for at least two more years. Given that there will be a major change in regulations in F1 in 2026 and the accidental revelation by Leclerc, there could be chances of him fulfilling his ultimate dream of becoming a world champion with Ferrari.