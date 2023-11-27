21/22 Win Tally Out of the Way, Red Bull Boss Has Three Words of Warning For His Ambitious Rivals

The 2023 season has finally come to an end, and what a season it was for the team from Milton Keynes- Red Bull. With 21 wins out of 22 races, the Austrian outfit set new records with each passing race, courtesy of the 19-time winner this season- Max Verstappen. However, none of it would’ve been possible if it weren’t for the near-perfect RB19.

https://twitter.com/NetoDemetriou/status/1728798782366576676?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While ending the season on the perfect note was a cause for celebration, crossing the final chequered flag of the year was also an emotional moment as it marked the end of the road for the most dominant car in the history of F1. As Verstappen drove his final lap in the RB19, Horner had a special message for him, addressing the iconic moment.

“Max, you have been absolutely mighty this year. 19 victories. You’ve led over a thousand laps. You’ve smashed it out the park. It has been an absolute privilege watching you drive this car that’s been built by a brilliant team of people. And we’re all incredibly, incredibly proud of you. It’s a very, very special in-lap so take it in, enjoy every moment, and enjoy this last bit of RB19.”

Looking forward to defending both their titles next year, Horner claimed that they will always be looking to achieve marginal gains. In the post-race interview clip uploaded on YouTube by PitLine, the British engineer showcased his team’s hunger for more wins as he said, “It’s never enough,” when talking about almost winning all the races this season.

With 21 wins this season, Horner knows the target on Red Bull‘s back is bigger than ever, but he looks forward to it. For now, the team’s goal is to take the best elements of the RB19, and work them seamlessly into their concept for the RB20, and continue dominating the rest of the field.

Lewis Hamilton admits it will take a mammoth effort to beat Red Bull next season

As the season ended in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton took the time to assess the prowess of a far better Red Bull car, which won its 21st race of the season. Speaking about the team, Hamilton said they hadn’t touched the car since July or August but still managed to win the race by 17 seconds, which showed how far ahead they were from the rest of the grid.

https://twitter.com/MF1motorsports/status/1728791472487436381?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff claimed his team had a “Mount Everest to climb” for next season if they wanted to get the better of Red Bull. He claimed that the Milton Keynes-based team started the new regulations era with a massive advantage and has been able to make the most of it. Wolff admitted he and his team had “a lot of respect” for the team, its engineers, and its drivers. The 51-year-old added that defeating the team next season will be entirely against the odds.