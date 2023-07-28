$39,429,285 Serena and Venus Williams Story Plays the Muse For Lewis Hamilton’s Personal Project

Even though Lewis Hamilton is arguably one of the best F1 drivers of all time, he now hopes to create a legacy for himself outside of the sport. This is because he has taken up several projects that are outside of F1. Not only is he working on the F1 movie featuring Brad Pitt and working with several organizations to promote social justice, but now he also seems keen on taking up a new venture. He opened up on the same ahead of this weekend’s Belgium GP. Hamilton stated that he is keen on creating a documentary about his hero, Ayrton Senna, and revealed that he took inspiration from the $39,429,285 movie about Serena and Venus Williams- King Richard.

King Richard is a film that showcases Richard Williams, the father of the two Williams sisters, who worked tirelessly to ensure that his daughters made it big in the world of tennis. This film not only earned $15,129,285 domestically, but also earned a whopping $24,300,000 from the international audience. With King Richard having done so well in the theatres, Hamilton now hopes to do something similar with his upcoming documentary.

Hamilton explains how the Williams sisters inspired him for his new project

Ahead of this weekend’s Belgium GP, Lewis Hamilton appeared in an interview, where he discussed about his upcoming project. In his interview, he explains the role Serena and Venus Williams played in inspiring him to make this documentary even though he has never made one before.

“If you look at like the Williams sisters, if you watch their movie, it is incredible inspiring to see what a father, a mother, a family can do when they put focus, passion and commitment into something,” he explained. Hamilton believes that the Williams sisters are a prime example of what children can do if they are given a path and the right guidance by their parents.

After stating the same, the Mercedes driver added how all parents undoubtedly want the best for their children. However, he did state that success takes time, and that all the records he has registered during his illustrious career is “just the tip of the iceberg“. Since Hamilton has an excellent reason for making this proposed documentary, he will hope that it does as well as the movie about Serena Williams and her sister Venus.

Serena Williams once labelled Lewis Hamilton as the GOAT

Serena Williams appeared in an interview last year when she referred to Lewis Hamilton as the GOAT among all her favorite sport stars. While she also mentioned the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the list, she believes that no one comes close to the seven-time F1 world champion.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam winner believes that Hamilton is the GOAT because not only is he the most successful athlete in F1 but also does a lot outside of it. On he other hand, Hamilton too seems to have a similar amount of respect for the American tennis legend. In an interview that the Mercedes driver gave to people.com earlier this year, he explained how he connects well with the 41-year-old.

Hamilton believes that the conversations he has with her are special as only they can truly understand each other’s successes and struggles. Now with the Brit having credited the Williams sisters for inspiring his upcoming documentary, it seems that this is just another way of giving his nod to their close friendship.