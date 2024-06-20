mobile app bar

After Disastrous Canadian GP, Charles Leclerc Brings Lucky Charm to Barcelona

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
After Disastrous Canadian GP, Charles Leclerc Brings Lucky Charm to Barcelona

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Canadian GP was one to forget for Charles Leclerc, who suffered his first DNF of the season. With his dog ‘Leo’ Leclerc by his side on each of the three races before the Canadian GP, Leclerc made it to the podium, even winning his home race. Taking the same to be a sign of a good luck charm, the Monegasque driver is taking no risk for the upcoming Spanish GP.

To rectify his mistake from the Canadian GP, Leclerc has brought his good luck charm to Barcelona. Via an update on X, the 26-year-old conveyed the information of touching down in Barcelona for the 10th round of the season. Notably, he wasn’t alone in the pictures, as Leo was also there by his side.

Happy to see the same, fans reacted positively on X, claiming that Leclerc’s good luck charm was back to bring him luck.

As things stand, Charles Leclerc needs all the luck he can conjure. Following a DNF in the last round, Max Verstappen was able to pull away in the drivers’ standings. Furthermore, the race in Barcelona is one of the most crucial races of the entire season.

In the 10th round of 2024, the Spanish GP will pretty much lay bare where teams stand in terms of competition. Thus, both Ferrari and Red Bull will be looking to maximize their performance.

A crucial race in the season for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari

With 138 points to his name, Charles Leclerc is currently in P2, 56 points behind Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, 49 points separate Red Bull and Ferrari at the top of the Constructors’ championship. As such, the upcoming race in Barcelona becomes even more significant in each of these bouts.

Additionally, the track layout of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya effectively works as a wind tunnel. Thus, the teams will have the perfect opportunity to showcase the true potential of their cars and set the tone for the rest of the season. Each team’s future upgrades will rely heavily on the data they gain over the coming weekend.

Barcelona will act as the first race in the first triple-header of 2024. Not only will the race set the tone for the other two Grands Prix that follow, but also for the rest of 2024. Given the same, Ferrari is reportedly bringing an upgrade to their car in Spain in an attempt to put pressure on Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these