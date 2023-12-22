As Monster Leaves Mercedes for McLaren, Lewis Hamilton Goes on an Adventure With the Energy Drink Brand

Lewis Hamilton recently took an exciting turn in his collaboration with Monster Energy. Despite Monster’s recent shift from a partnership with Mercedes to teaming up with McLaren, Hamilton’s alliance with the energy drink brand remains strong. In fact, the British racing icon embraced the off-season by engaging in exhilarating adventures with the drink brand.

A recent tweet from Monster Energy captured Lewis Hamilton indulging his inner adrenaline junkie in one of his favorite pursuits. The tweet shared gripping footage of the Mercedes maestro engaging in aa skydiving experience.

For Hamilton, skydiving isn’t just a bold escapade; it serves as a crucial source of rejuvenation, offering him the essential break needed for recharging. This sentiment was apparent in a conversation last year with YouTuber Supercar Blondie, where Hamilton shared his enthusiasm for skydiving.

He detailed his weekly airborne routine, emphasizing its seamless integration into his life. Additionally, he mentioned embarking on another skydiving adventure just before meeting the Australian YouTuber.

Reflecting on this experience, the Mercedes ace said, “We’re just so excited. Last night, I literally couldn’t go to bed because I was so excited. I was going skydiving this morning.”

Undoubtedly, Hamilton has been a dedicated fan of skydiving for quite some time. Intriguingly, the seven-time champion has done it over 80 times, showcasing his enthusiasm for the exhilarating activity.

However, witnessing Hamilton’s skydiving endeavors in partnership with Monster Energy, it’s clear that the company’s move from supporting Mercedes to McLaren hasn’t impacted their relationship with Hamilton.

How Much does Lewis Hamilton Love Skydiving?

Hamilton is known for having various interests away from the F1 track. Whether he’s riding waves while surfing or creating music, one adventurous pursuit that particularly captivates him is skydiving. Despite being 38 years old, the Stevenage-born has experienced over 80 skydives, considering the exhilaration of leaping from heights exceeding 10,000 feet to be the ultimate source of adrenaline in life.

However, despite the apparent risks, Mercedes allows Hamilton to engage in his frequent skydiving adventures. This unique permission is justified by two primary factors. Firstly, Hamilton possesses a skydiving license acquired in 2019, showcasing his expertise in the activity. Secondly, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, grants Hamilton the liberty to partake in activities that provide him with peace of mind, as long as it do not compromise his performance on the racing track.

Nevertheless, Hamilton isn’t confined to enjoying his skydiving adventures solely during the off-season. Remarkably, at the age of 38, he undertook an impressive 10 skydives in a single day last year. Following the Saudi Arabian GP, fans caught a glimpse of the British driver making the most of the gap before the Australian Grand Prix, showcasing his leisure pursuits in the UAE.

Keeping his fans in the loop about these experiences, Hamilton shared his adventures on Instagram. He wrote, ” An incredible day yesterday, the ideal way to spend a free Sunday. Today I have done 10 jumps and I have learned something new with each one. It’s a fantastic way to clear your mind before you focus on the next week.”