“Aston Martin Has A Lot Better Pace Than Ferrari”: Carlos Sainz Claims He Was Helpless Against Fernando Alonso’s Scathing Attack

After Charles Leclerc retired midway from the race, Carlos Sainz was the only hope for Ferrari to get a decent start to the season. The Spanish race driver was moving towards a probable podium when his idol and compatriot Fernando Alonso caused his wrath on him.

In the 46th lap of the race, Alonso had a minuscule deficit against Sainz as they were fighting for the P3 podium place. With the help of the DRS and better tire life, the Spaniard seamlessly overtook him.

Before the season started, Ferrari was believed to be better positioned than Aston Martin. However, during the post-race F1 show, Sainz had a contrary admission that would not be good news for the Tifosi.

Carlos Sainz claims Aston Martin has more pace

The British Grand Prix winner appeared to talk to the F1 media after the race. But he was dejected and shared his viewpoint that wouldn’t be pleasing for Ferrari fans right after the season’s first race.

“I was surprised for how long we were lasting in that position,” said Sainz. “From the test, we knew the Red Bull and Aston Martin just have better deg and race pace than us. We had to settle for the P4.”

Sainz admits it was expected that they wouldn’t be able to do much beyond that position in the race. For him, it’s a reality check, and now they can only put in efforts to get better in the remainder of the season.

Cooked the tires too much

Sainz admits that Alonso was coming heavy at him, and he could lose his position any time. But still, he had to try his best and leave things to luck and went hard on his defense against his compatriot.

But in the end, it only cooked his tires massively and made him weaker prey to Alonso. He also reveals that in the end, he had to take it easy against Alonso when the overtake was inevitable, as Lewis Hamilton was also gaining astronomically from P5.

Therefore, they also had to keep the Mercedes star behind and optimize their points in Bahrain. In this task, Sainz succeeded and gave 12 points to his side.

