“Be a Better Person When You Have This Understanding”: The Most Tedious Part of F1 Transformed Lewis Hamilton

The hectic nature of F1 is only increasing with new races every season, making it difficult for the drivers, who feel a lot of the pressure. This is why whenever they get a break, be it a small one — they tend to either enjoy themselves by partying or spending time with their families. However, for Lewis Hamilton, that is the time to explore new places in the country where he finds himself.

In an exclusive with ELLE, Hamilton said, “I feel like it has helped me understand humanity better, to have compassion, and I think you can be a better person when you have that understanding, as opposed to being in one city or country for many years.”

The British driver explained that his journey around the world began early, at just 13 years old, as part of his racing career. He acknowledged the unique experience of traveling at such a young age, highlighting how each new destination brought with it a sense of novelty.

“Everything is the first time – the first time in Brazil, the first time in Italy,” Hamilton reminisced.

While the 39-year-old admits that it is hard to get the same feeling of exploring a new place twice, Hamilton believes that understanding the diversity of human experiences has made him a better person.

During the F1 summer break, Hamilton often goes on a trip to some place of his interest. This year too, the Briton has landed in Africa to enjoy the rich history of his ethnicity.

Hamilton reconnects with his roots during the summer break

The 39-year-old recently went on an emotional journey to Benin in West Africa, to reconnect with his African heritage and explore the land of his ancestors. He selected Abomey — a city known for its historical significance — as the focal point of his visit.

The significance of this journey was evident as he was warmly welcomed by the King of Abomey, a moment that left a lasting impact on the champion. He has often spoken about the importance of his African roots and this journey to Benin allowed him to connect more deeply with his heritage.

