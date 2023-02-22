Blushing Lando Norris Considers Red Bull F1 Contract After Christian Horner’s Flattering Love Letter

It has been a known secret of the F1 paddock that Christian Horner has his eyes set on Lando Norris. Having tried to seduce the McLaren star to a Red Bull deal, the man had done it all. However, Norris may have finally been convinced after Horner’s honest ego boost for the driver.

Filming a video for Quadrant, Norris sat down to react to DTS clips along with Twitch streamer RiaBish and childhood friend and F4 champion Max Fewtrell. In a sneak peek of the video, the trio is left guffawing over Horner spilling his heart out over Norris.

Christian Horner finally pushes Lando Norris over the line

The clip shows Horner praising “good-looking young lad” – a phrase that already has everyone in fits. Fewtrell also finds it extremely suspicious, asking the 23-year-old how much he paid the Red bull boss for the PR.

How much money did you pay him to say that 👀 pic.twitter.com/3pHyofStim — Quadrant (@Quadrant) February 21, 2023

It goes on to Horner saying: “He’s driving the wheels off the car, he’s funny…” The never-ending praises once again have Fewtrell in shock, who now seemingly gives up. “Jesus mate, just sign the contract with him now!” – a statement to which a flattered Norris agrees.

Red Bull had reached out to the young talent in the past, but Norris chose to stay loyal to McLaren. However, now is the time to think with the head, not the heart- or did Horner win both?

Norris’ history with Red bull

Red Bull has faced rejection from Norris on multiple occasions, as Christian Horner had revealed, “every time we’ve had a conversation, he’s signed a contract with McLaren the next day.” The Papaya favorite has a long-term contract with the team and will not be moving anywhere soon.

first day back got me feelin fineeeee pic.twitter.com/1xZye5qE1o — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 21, 2023

Norris explained that the family feeling he has at McLaren is the only thing holding him back; that and the hope of taking this family to more victories. Willing to stick oit through despite the tough times McLaren has faced in the recent past, Norris becomes the poster boy of loyalty for the team.

Additionally, Zak Brown isn’t letting his star boy leave anytime soon; fallen prey to Norris’ charm almost as much as Horner, if not more. With Norris giving up the opportunity of a lifetime to stay in Orange overalls, will McLaren finally deliver with a car that suits his talents? Or will it soon be time for Norris to step back and reconsider?