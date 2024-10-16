Carlos Sainz Once Admitted He’d Rather Be a Race Engineer Than a Driver

Carlos Sainz has often been credited with making his own strategies during races, which more often than not, have worked out in his favor. Since Sainz is known to have a smart mind, he most likely would do well as a mastermind working behind the scenes. In fact, that was his original plan.

Sainz’s former race engineer Tom Stallard recently appeared on the F1 Beyond the Grid Podcast, where he revealed the Spaniard’s initial ambitions. Host Tom Clarkson asked the former Olympic rower about Sainz’s move to Williams, and what the Grove-based outfit could expect out of him.

Stallard started by saying, “Carlos is a brilliant driver to work with”, before adding, “When we asked him what his ideal job in Formula 1 was, he said race engineer, before he considered whether driver was an option.”

Stallard added that Sainz loves the technical side of F1, which is what makes him such a sharp mind. There are times during races when despite being put under pressure, he has navigated himself out of the situation by keeping calm and thinking rationally.

For instance, his victory at the 2023 Singapore GP was a result of his masterful strategy of intentionally slowing down to allow George Russell to close the gap, enabling Lando Norris to also benefit from the Mercedes driver’s DRS. This put Russell under pressure, and the Mercedes driver crashed out in the closing stages, allowing Sainz to stand on the top step of the podium in Marina Bay.

“The plan worked well” ️ Carlos Sainz uncovers his strategy during the Singapore Grand Prix #F1 @CarlosSainz55 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 21, 2023

For Williams, Sainz’s addition to its roster will be particularly significant for this reason.

How Sainz can elevate Williams

Since joining Ferrari in 2021, Sainz has competed towards the front of the grid — fighting consistently for wins and podium finishes. That won’t be the case anymore in two months as he will leave the Maranello-based outfit to drive for Williams.

The Grove-based squad has been a backmarker for some time, even though its storied past makes it one of the most iconic teams in F1. Team Principal James Vowles wants to take them back to the summit, which is why he signed Sainz, who isn’t just a top-quality driver, but also a brilliant mind to have in the engineering department.

Stallard vouched for the same. “They [Williams] are getting someone who will really want to engage with the technical department, who will want to join engineering meetings and help them push in the right direction,” he said.

Looking back at Sainz’s F1 career so far, most of the teams he has driven for have had a boost in performance during his tenure or after he left. These teams include Renault, McLaren, and Ferrari. Vowles will be hoping Sainz helps Williams progress in a similar fashion.