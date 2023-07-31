“Carlos [Sainz]’s Movement Created Conditions for That Clash”: Ferrari Star Is Failing To Realize His Own Fault; Claims F1 Expert

Carlos Sainz has put himself on hot waters after he blamed Oscar Piastri for the Belgian GP collision. Sainz stirred up the controversy after he pointed at the McLaren driver for causing the lap 1 debacle. However, Scott Mitchell Malm from Race F1 Podcast believes the Spaniard was at fault for the clash.

Following the conclusion of the Spa Franchorchamps race, the Ferrari driver directed the blame toward the young Australian driver. He, unwilling to introspect over the issue, said that the inexperienced McLaren driver was at fault for the collision.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1685669394536382464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Similar to Mitchell Malm, Pietro Fittipaldi also believes in the same. However, for many, neither of the drivers was at fault as it was not possible for any single driver to look in every direction and save themselves from the collision. But the 28-year-old wasn’t ready to accept.

Malm pointed the finger at Carlos Sainz for the collision

Mitchell Malm was left irked by Sainz’s behavior following his DNFs in Belgium. The former McLaren star even went on to despise Piastri on social media. The F1 journalist revealed that the Ferrari driver should see his fault instead of putting the blame on the opposite party.

Speaking about it in The Race F1 Podcast, Malm said, “Carlos [Sainz]‘s movement created conditions for the clash rather than Piastri on the inside. So it didn’t feel like it fell quite within the realms of one of those turn-1 incidents. It felt like something that Carlos kind of caused unnecessarily in my opinion.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Carlossainz55/status/1685688963690815488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Piastri did not blame the Ferrari driver even though arguments were on his side. He quietly retired from the race and went back to the garage. Interestingly, the gainer from the incident was none other than Max Verstappen. He managed to recollect himself, and this was of great help for him to steer away from the mess.

Max Verstappen having recollection of Sainz incident saved him

Max Verstappen started the race from P6. He was directly in line for the crash between Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri as he was right behind them. Despite that, he steered away from the mess and saved his car.

In doing so, he went wide and left Lewis Hamilton a breathing space. Naturally, going wide after the race starts means someone would take over, but for the Red Bull driver, it was fine even if they lost a place.

But it was no big deal for the two-time world champion as he had a rocket ship in the name of RB-19. Soon after that, he sped past the Mercedes driver and, subsequently, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. Ultimately, Max Verstappen emerged as the winner to keep his winning streak intact.