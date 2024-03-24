Charles Leclerc Is ‘Sure Many Team Principals Are Contacting’ Carlos Sainz – “I’m Not Too Worried About His Future”

Carlos Sainz lost his Ferrari seat for 2025 before the 2024 championship season even began. While the Spaniard is yet to sign a deal, there is no doubt that he is one of the most wanted drivers on the track. At least, that is what his current teammate Charles Leclerc believes, as he expressed no worries about Sainz’s future in F1, after the latter’s triumph in Australia.

Speaking during the post-race press conference at the Australian GP, Leclerc said, “I think everybody knows Carlos’ worth, and that’s why I’ve said that I’m not too worried about his future, and I’m sure many team principals are, he doesn’t say, for sure they are speaking with him.”

The Spanish driver drove an incredible race at the Albert Park Circuit as he smoothly overtook the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, to secure his 3rd victory with Ferrari. Not only that, he led Leclerc behind him to a 1-2 finish for the Italian team, which they hadn’t achieved since the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. This, combined with Sainz‘s victory at the 2023 Singapore GP, which broke Red Bull’s win streak, has made him a feasible option for many teams.

Still, the #55 driver is in somewhat the recovery phase of his appendix surgery, which made him miss out on the Saudi Arabian GP. In the post-race interview, Sainz even joked that all drivers should get the appendix surgery as it will make them race faster.

Is Carlos Sainz negotiating with Mercedes for 2025?

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for the 2025 season, leaving a vacant seat at Mercedes. It would not be too far-fetched to assume that the Spaniard might be eyeing that seat, given that the Silver Arrows are a strong team despite their current downfall.

This speculation caught some pace at the Saudi Arabian GP after Sainz’s entourage was spotted spending significant time in the Mercedes hospitality. Following this, the Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport reported that Sainz’s manager, Carlos Onorio, and his father, Carlos Sainz Sr, had a lengthy discussion with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about the Ferrari driver’s career.

The report also stated that ‘the negotiations have begun’. Although nothing has officially come out so far, it seems like the 29-year-old will take his time before finalizing any deal. Furthermore, amidst the ongoing discussions, Sainz has also specified the priorities of his next contract. He explained that the next project should help him win and perform as soon as possible.

Therefore, the rumors connecting him to Sauber (to be Audi) don’t make much sense, the way they are performing currently. Audi’s future prospects from 2026 may become a medium-term project for Sainz, and he may still be in the midfield for 3 to 4 years more. The way the Spaniard is performing currently, he would want a top team drive and nothing less.