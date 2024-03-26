Charles Leclerc Sees Teaming up With Lewis Hamilton in 2025 as ‘Exciting Challenge’

Charles Leclerc will team up with Lewis Hamilton from 2025 onwards, as the seven-time world champion leaves Mercedes to join the Monegasque at Ferrari. Talking about teaming up with the most successful F1 driver of all time, Leclerc revealed how excited he is at the opportunity.

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013, and in is 11 seasons with the Silver Arrows, he has achieved just about everything an F1 driver dreams of achieving. He is the driver with the most number of wins, pole positions, and championships (tied with Michael Schumacher at 7). Now 39, Hamilton, who is in search of an eighth world title, will realize his dream of driving for Ferrari, F1’s most successful team ever.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Jessica Yates asks Leclerc about whether he will look to learn from Hamilton in their time together. To this, he said, “Of course, of course I will learn from Lewis. It’s also an opportunity for me to show what I’m able to do. Which, I take it as an exciting challenge. Yeah, I think it’s gonna be great.”

Of course, Leclerc and Hamilton are both incredibly competitive drivers, who will look to win races and potentially the championship with Ferrari. The latter is the main reason why Hamilton is leaving Mercedes behind.

Lewis Hamilton in search of elusive eighth world title

Hamilton lost out on his eighth world title in heartbreaking fashion at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP season finale. Since then, Mercedes’ slump has prevented him from even competing for race wins. Life hasn’t been easy, and even though he signed an extension with the team in 2023, he decided to jump ship at the first available chance.

Ferrari came knocking, and Hamilton couldn’t say no. Compared to Mercedes, their progress has been tremendous. Last weekend in Australia, the team capitalized on Red Bull’s woes to complete a 1-2 finish, whereas his Mercedes power unit failed on lap 17 of the race.

Hamilton is in search for another world title before he thinks of retiring. Ferrari too, has been wanting to get back to the top of F1 since their last championship win in 2008. This partnership is what many believe, will bring an end to both Hamilton and Ferrari’s years of waiting.