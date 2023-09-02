Despite Moving on With Alexandra Saint Mleux, Charles Leclerc’s Ex Continues to Have Intimate Meetings With His Mother

Charles Leclerc made headlines towards the end of last year after he confirmed that his relationship with Charlotte Sine had come to an end. The two, who dated for three long years, took to social media to confirm that they had broken up. The Ferrari driver has now moved on and is dating Alexandra Saint Mleux. On the other hand, even though Sine has broken up with Leclerc, she seemingly yet continues to have a good relationship with her ex’s mother.

As for Leclerc, he spent time with Alexandra during the recently concluded F1 summer break. The 25-year-old’s brother, Lorenzo, uploaded several images on his Instagram handle to confirm the same.

Sine still seems to have a strong relationship with Leclerc’s mother

Instagram handle @f1gossippofficial recently uploaded a video of Charlotte Sine’s Instagram live session with her fans, where she can be seen answering several questions. When asked who’s the best hairdresser in Monaco, both Sine and her sister replied, “Pascale“, who is Charles Leclerc’s mother.

Since Sine is also a native of Monaco, she presumably has good relations with Pascale and perhaps also visits her often. Meanwhile, Leclerc too has explained in an interview about how he prefers to ask his mother for a haircut when he is in Monaco.

Charles Leclerc reveals how he enjoys to get a haircut from his mother

Ahead of this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc put up a video on his official YouTube channel. In the video, the Monegasque provided interesting details about the place where he grew up and how he spent his childhood. He also revealed how there is no better way for him to start his day in Monaco than to get a haircut from his mother.

“No better way to start the day (than) with having a haircut with my mum,” Leclerc explained in the video. In the clip, the 25-year-old hilariously tells his mother not to mess up his hair as the cameras are filming the video.

When asked how her son is as a client, Leclerc’s mother replied, “He became easier with time“. However, the Ferrari driver did not seem to agree with his mother’s reply.

Leclerc stated that his mother is only nice on camera and that she often tells him that he is arguably the most annoying among her clients. On hearing the same, Leclerc’s mother clarified that her son is perhaps the most “demanding” but never annoying.

Now, with more than half the 2023 season having passed, Leclerc will look to impress in front of Ferrari’s home fans at Monza. The main race of the Italian Grand Prix will take place on September 3, while qualifying will take on September 2.