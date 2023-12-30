Christian Horner CBE: F1 Drivers and Figures Who Have Been Honored by the British Crown
Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published December 30, 2023
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner became the latest recipient of the CBE (Commander of the British Empire), featuring on the 2024 New Year’s list. He received an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2013 after Red Bull won four successive world titles, and is now just a step away from receiving a knighthood. Horner, however, isn’t the first and likely not the last entity from the world of F1 to be honored by the British Royals.
Advertisement
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1dLJ8Gt7dr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Several drivers and team bosses in F1’s long and illustrious history have been given the OBE, CBE, and Knighthood. Unsurprisingly, knighthoods are rare to come by, because it is the highest honor one can receive.
Advertisement
So far, there have been only five people from the world of F1 who have received knighthoods. That number is set to become six come New Year’s, with the addition of one of the most iconic team principals of all time to the list – Ron Dennis.
F1 entities who have received knighthoods
Arguably, the most famous name in F1 that has been knighted is Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion received the same, after his heartbreaking loss at the 2o21 season finale. However, many other figures have the honor of using ‘Sir’ next to their name.
- Sir Jack Brabham – 1979 (Three-time world champion)
- Sir Frank Williams – 1999 (Founder of Williams’ F1 team)
- Sir Stirling Moss – 2000 (Four-time runner-up in the F1 championship)
- Sir Jackie Stewart – 2001 (Three-time world champion)
- Sir Patrick Head – 2015 (Co-founder of Williams’ F1 team)
- Sir Lewis Hamilton – 2020 (Seven-time world champion)
- Ron Dennis – 2024 (Former owner, CEO and chairman of McLaren)
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CXgS0_RopK1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Ron Dennis will receive his knighthood from Prince Charles III in 2024. He is one of F1’s greatest bosses ever and oversaw a hugely successful period for British outfit McLaren. Under Dennis, McLaren won a staggering 17 world championships.
Other F1 personalities who have received honors from the British crown
Not all great personalities in F1 end up with knighthoods. Several drivers and figures in the sport have achieved a lot. But the biggest honor of knighthood is only reserved for a special few. For the others, the crown presents them with an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), OBE or CBE. A select few end up with all.
Advertisement
The figures in F1 who have received honors from the British crown are:
Advertisement
- John Surtees – 1964 world champion. Received the MBE, OBE, and CBE.
- Jim Clark – Two-time world champion, OBE
- Phil Irving – Worked on the iconic Repco-Brabham engine that helped Jack Brabham win the title in 1966, MBE
- Alan Jones – 1980 world champion, MBE
- John Watson – Five-time Grand Prix Winner, MBE
- Robin Herd – One of the pioneers of McLaren’s engineering teams in the early days, CBE
- Denny Hulme – 1967 world champion, OBE
- Chris Amon – MBE for services to motorsport, former F1 driver who had 11 podium finishes
- Murray Walker – Famous F1 commentator, OBE
- Raymond Baxter -Famous F1 commentator, OBE
- Damon Hill – 1996 world champion, OBE
- Ron Dennis – Former owner, CEO and Chairman of McLaren, won 17 world championships with the team, CBE
- David Richards – Former team principal at BAR and Benetton, CBE
- Jenson Button – 2009 world champion, MBE
- Ross Brawn – Technical boss at Ferrari, owner of Brawn GP and winner of 2009 title, OBE
- David Coulthard – Former Red Bull driver, MBE
- Adrian Newey – One of F1’s greatest engineers of all time, OBE
- Nigel Mansell – Former world champion, OBE and CBE
- Eddie Jordan – Owner of Jordan F1 team, honorary OBE
- Christian Horner – Five-time champion with Red Bull, OBE and CBE
- Claire Williams – Former team boss at Williams, OBE
- Susie Wolff – Last female driver to take part in an F1 session, MBE
- Gordon Murray – Car designer who worked at McLaren, CBE
- Caroline Hargrove – Former chief technical officer, McLaren, CBE
Share this article