Christian Horner CBE: F1 Drivers and Figures Who Have Been Honored by the British Crown

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published December 30, 2023

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner became the latest recipient of the CBE (Commander of the British Empire), featuring on the 2024 New Year’s list. He received an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2013 after Red Bull won four successive world titles, and is now just a step away from receiving a knighthood. Horner, however, isn’t the first and likely not the last entity from the world of F1 to be honored by the British Royals.

Several drivers and team bosses in F1’s long and illustrious history have been given the OBE, CBE, and Knighthood. Unsurprisingly, knighthoods are rare to come by, because it is the highest honor one can receive.

So far, there have been only five people from the world of F1 who have received knighthoods. That number is set to become six come New Year’s, with the addition of one of the most iconic team principals of all time to the list – Ron Dennis.

F1 entities who have received knighthoods

Arguably, the most famous name in F1 that has been knighted is Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion received the same, after his heartbreaking loss at the 2o21 season finale. However, many other figures have the honor of using ‘Sir’ next to their name.

  1. Sir Jack Brabham – 1979 (Three-time world champion)
  2. Sir Frank Williams – 1999 (Founder of Williams’ F1 team)
  3. Sir Stirling Moss – 2000 (Four-time runner-up in the F1 championship)
  4. Sir Jackie Stewart – 2001 (Three-time world champion) 
  5. Sir Patrick Head – 2015 (Co-founder of Williams’ F1 team)
  6. Sir Lewis Hamilton – 2020 (Seven-time world champion) 
  7. Ron Dennis – 2024 (Former owner, CEO and chairman of McLaren)

Ron Dennis will receive his knighthood from Prince Charles III in 2024. He is one of F1’s greatest bosses ever and oversaw a hugely successful period for British outfit McLaren. Under Dennis, McLaren won a staggering 17 world championships.

Other F1 personalities who have received honors from the British crown

Not all great personalities in F1 end up with knighthoods. Several drivers and figures in the sport have achieved a lot. But the biggest honor of knighthood is only reserved for a special few. For the others, the crown presents them with an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), OBE or CBE. A select few end up with all.

The figures in F1 who have received honors from the British crown are:

  1. John Surtees – 1964 world champion. Received the MBE, OBE, and CBE. 
  2. Jim Clark – Two-time world champion, OBE
  3. Phil Irving – Worked on the iconic Repco-Brabham engine that helped Jack Brabham win the title in 1966, MBE
  4. Alan Jones – 1980 world champion, MBE 
  5. John Watson – Five-time Grand Prix Winner, MBE
  6. Robin Herd – One of the pioneers of McLaren’s engineering teams in the early days, CBE 
  7. Denny Hulme – 1967 world champion, OBE 
  8. Chris Amon – MBE for services to motorsport, former F1 driver who had 11 podium finishes
  9. Murray Walker – Famous F1 commentator, OBE
  10. Raymond Baxter -Famous F1 commentator, OBE 
  11. Damon Hill – 1996 world champion, OBE
  12. Ron Dennis – Former owner, CEO and Chairman of McLaren, won 17 world championships with the team, CBE 
  13. David Richards – Former team principal at BAR and Benetton, CBE
  14. Jenson Button – 2009 world champion, MBE
  15. Ross Brawn – Technical boss at Ferrari, owner of Brawn GP and winner of 2009 title, OBE
  16. David Coulthard – Former Red Bull driver, MBE
  17. Adrian Newey – One of F1’s greatest engineers of all time, OBE
  18. Nigel Mansell –  Former world champion, OBE and CBE 
  19. Eddie Jordan – Owner of Jordan F1 team, honorary OBE
  20. Christian Horner – Five-time champion with Red Bull, OBE and CBE 
  21. Claire Williams – Former team boss at Williams, OBE 
  22. Susie Wolff – Last female driver to take part in an F1 session, MBE
  23. Gordon Murray – Car designer who worked at McLaren, CBE
  24. Caroline Hargrove – Former chief technical officer, McLaren, CBE

