Daniel Ricciardo Was Just as Good as Max Verstappen When He Left Red Bull but “That’s Too Bad!”

In November of the previous year, Daniel Ricciardo staged an impressive comeback within his old team Red Bull Racing. Despite being officially designated as a reserve driver, insiders suggest a more intricate story unfolding behind the scenes. It seems that Ricciardo’s ultimate goal is rather a strategic move to secure a coveted race seat alongside Max Verstappen. And precisely so, Red Bull folks like Helmut Marko feel that the Australian was just as good as Max even when he left. They would hope that hasn’t changed in 4 years.

Before Max Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016, Daniel Ricciardo was poised to be the team’s next major star. However, with Verstappen’s arrival, the team’s attention shifted to the Dutchman, leaving Ricciardo feeling somewhat marginalized and prompting him to leave the side.

Considering this, in discussions with Red Bull, Helmut Marko shared reflections on Ricciardo’s tenure back in 2022. Marko said, “ Max coming on the scene was a crunch point in his career. Rather than taking up the fight, he wanted to keep his distance. And you know what happened next. That’s too bad!” In addition, Marko also mentioned that Ricciardo was just as quick as Verstappen. He said, “His speed is comparable to that of Max, but he’s just lacking that ultimate consistency.”

According to reports, a stellar performance from Ricciardo in the upcoming season could set the stage for a significant shake-up in Red Bull’s driver lineup for 2025. Speculations suggest that the team may opt not to renew the contract of their current driver, Sergio Perez, after the 2024 season.

It’s widely acknowledged that Daniel Ricciardo holds a special place at Red Bull, having secured seven of his eight Grand Prix victories with the team. Taking this into consideration, the collaboration has the potential to be truly significant.

Daniel Ricciardo – the comeback master hoping for the ultimate Red Bull comeback

In a season filled with ups and downs, Daniel Ricciardo returning to Red Bull was a mix of success and challenges. After getting a second chance from his former team, the Australian driver confronted the demanding task of meeting high expectations.

Fortunately, the struggles of Nyck de Vries paved the way for Ricciardo’s return to the F1 circuit. However, a dramatic setback occurred when he suffered a hand injury during a practice crash at the Dutch Grand Prix. Unfazed by the challenges, Ricciardo then made yet another comeback, displaying the resilience that characterizes his persona.

The Mexican Grand Prix emerged as the setting for Ricciardo’s resurgence, clinching an impressive fourth place in qualifying and a solid seventh in the race. This performance not only showcased his driving prowess but also hinted at a revival of the trademark Ricciardo magic. Amidst this resurgence, the Australian driver openly expressed his desire to reclaim a coveted position at Red Bull Racing, specifically eyeing Sergio Perez’s seat.

However, Perez’s reported second-place finish in 2023, as demanded by the team, appeared to tilt the scales in his favor for the 2024 season. This turn of events means that Ricciardo faces the uphill task of proving himself once again in the coming year.

Interestingly with the determination to transform his fairy-tale dream, Ricciardo said, “Obviously my goal is to return to Red Bull one day, that’s the fairy tale and I would love to finish my career there.” However while wrapping up his comments, Ricciardo made it clear that his unwavering desire is to drive a car that consistently wins races and to return to an environment where he can showcase his best performance.