Despite Contract Extension, Long term Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes Dream Could Be Snatched Away by This 17 YO With Toto Wolff’s Seal of Approval

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been together in F1 for over a decade now. While the partnership is set to go on for another two years, one can only wonder who will replace the Briton when the time comes for him to move on. Veteran F1 Journalist Joe Saward, writing his latest blog, mentions a 17-year-old Mercedes driver, mentored by Toto Wolff, could be the one to take up the spot vacated by the 7-time world champion.

Hamilton, however, sees himself in F1 for a period extending beyond 2025. GP Fans quoted an excerpt from a Sky Sports 1 interview where Hamilton spoke about thinking of his next contract in F1. Having recently signed a two-year deal with Mercedes, the Briton is already contemplating his next contract. With the entry of 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli, it is likely the Briton’s next contract might not be with the Silver Arrows.

A teenage prodigy could replace Lewis Hamilton in 2026

One of the most under-reported stories from the Monza weekend was that of 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The Italian teenager will jump right into the Formula 2 with Mercedes, entirely bypassing the Formula 3 series. With Antonelli set to potentially partner Oliver Bearman, it is a testament to his skills and abilities that Mercedes are already eyeing him for the sport’s premier stage.

The Silver Arrows have long contemplated who could be the one to replace one of the most successful drivers in F1 when it’s time for him to move on. With the Italian prodigy under Wolff’s wings, they seem to have found the perfect driver capable of going on and winning the World Championship while driving for them.

Hamilton‘s latest contract with the Silver Arrows will see him be a part of their driver lineup until 2025. With new regulations set to come into play in the 2026 season, Mercedes might look to shake things up and showcase a new lineup on the grid. As such, Antonelli will be high on their list as Mercedes will look to take over the reins of F1 in the new era of engines.

Toto Wolff in awe of Antonelli

At just 17, the Italian driver already has an impressive list of achievements under his name. He won the WSK Euro Series and the Super Master Series titles in the Junior categories as a 12-year-old. Antonelli has been a runner-up in the FIA Karting European Championship and stood fifth in the World Championship. Last year, he won the ADAC and Italian Championships while racing with Prema in F4. His performances drew the attention of Mercedes, who added him to their academy driver program in 2019.

Seeing his performances in the academy, Toto Wolff could only praise the young driver’s talents. The Mercedes team boss admitted that since they have started working together, the young driver has “ticked all the boxes.”

He further added the Italian has a great personality and immense talent and comes from a family that has given him important values one can count on. As the minimum age for drivers in F1 is 18, Antonelli will spend a year or two in the F2 circuit before Mercedes can consider bringing him to F1.