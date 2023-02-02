F1 Twitter Goes Into Frenzy Over $400 Max Verstappen AlphaTauri Merchandise on Sale

Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has lunch with teammates at the Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 20, 2022. Verstappen is a favorite to win the 2022 Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Aem F1 Day 1 7

Max Verstappen is one of the most popular drivers in F1 today and is arguably the most in-form. The two-time reigning world champion is the face of his team Red Bull and has been involved with the team for the entirety of his F1 career.

For the first year & a half of his career, Verstappen drove for Toro Rosso which was the sister team of Red Bull. That team went on to become AlphaTauri in 2020 but it is still a part of the Red Bull family and they share close ties. The drivers of Red Bull & AlphaTauri often spend a lot of time doing promotional events together.

This also includes Red Bull drivers posing for AlphaTauri photoshoots, since they are mainly a fashion company. Even though Verstappen drives for Red Bull, he acts as a model for AlphaTauri and they recently launched a collection dedicated to the Dutchman.

AlphaTauri launches limited edition Max Verstappen collection

Earlier this week, AlphaTauri launched a new collection of clothing on its website. It was a special limited edition collection dedicated to Verstappen. This includes sweatshirts, jackets, hoodies, and t-shirts as well.

The hoodie costs $300 and the jacket costs roughly $400. This excited F1 Twitter, because the fans have always been huge fans of their product. The likes of Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda made the brand very popular with them with AlphaTauri drivers. Throwing Verstappen into the picture will make them even more popular since the 25-year-old is the reigning two-time world champion heading into the 2023 season.

Drive to Survive season 5 will include Verstappen

Over the last few years, F1 has seen a massive increase in popularity. A huge reason behind this was the release of Netflix’s superhit docuseries Drive to Survive. The show covers the lives of F1 drivers on and off the track over the course of an entire F1 seasons, and the first four seasons were very popular.

The 2021 season produced one of the most exciting title battles of all time, and fans were eager to see what Verstappen and his title rival Lewis Hamilton had to say behind the scenes. Unfortunately, Verstappen chose to stay out of the show by not giving any interview. This is because he felt that Netflix created fake drama out of situations.

Fortunately, he has agreed to be a part of the show in 2023 and will give fans a glimpse of his life off track as he coasted towards his second consecutive Title win last year. Season five of drive to survive will release on the 24th of February, a week before the 2023 F1 season starts!