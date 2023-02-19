Ferrari’s Last World Champion Kimi Raikkonen Ignored in 125-Year-Long Legacy Montage Featuring Remarkable Achievements

Celebrating its 125 years in motorsport, Ferrari uploaded a video on its YouTube channel to honour the man, Enzo Ferrari, whose brainchild has come so far that it is now one of the most loved cars in the world.

But as they went through their entire timeline in racing multiple series’ and winning championships making history, the Prancing Horse forgot to add Kimi Raikkonen to the list.

Ferrari entered Formula 1 in 1950, which is also the year Formula 1 had its first inaugural race. The team won its first driver’s title with Alberto Ascari in 1952. the Italian giants built on that and have now become one of the most successful Formula 1 teams.

Currently, the team has won 241 races and has scored 793 podiums. On top of that, they have 16 constructors’ championship titles and 15 drivers’ championship titles. Out of these, seven drivers’ titles were brought to the Maranello squad by Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s.

And still officially Ferrari’s last World Drivers’ Champion… Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. #F1 pic.twitter.com/AvkQnIuXTz — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) October 10, 2022

Ferrari ignores the contribution of Kimi Raikkonen in their history

Ferrari saw the end of its Michael Schumacher era dominance in 2004. By that time, the Scuderia had added 7 more titles to its shelf but like any other team, they wanted to further its legacy.

In 2006, Schumacher announced his departure from the sport and at the time it was believed that the German did not want to race any further. But a report by Business F1 revealed that this was not the case.

Instead, the German legend was kicked out of the Italian camp because then chairman of the Prancing horse Luca di Montezemolo wanted to end Jean Todt-Schumacher’s dominance in the garage. Montezemolo also wanted to sign rising talent Kimi Raikkonen to the team.

But Schumacher was not happy to have Raikkonen as his teammate and with no choice left he decided to retire rather than team up with the Finnish driver.

After Schumacher’s departure in 2006, Raikkonen brought the victory back to Maranello in the 2007 season. This also happens to be the team’s last drivers’ championship title to date.

But as Ferrari went on to recall its entire legacy in motorsport, they forgot to add Raikkonen to the timeline.

Ferrari’s plans for the 2023 season

Ever since its last drivers’ championship title in the 2007 season, the Scuderia has been trying to grab another championship trophy.

The team did come close to achieving its target on some occasions but somehow it went further away.

In the 2022 season, the Scuderia started off on a strong foot and was even leading the championship standings but reliability issues and blunders with strategic calls denied them their title.

It also became a hurdle in the journey of Charles Leclerc’s dream to grab his maiden championship title. Going ahead, the team hopes to refrain from making such blunders and come back stronger.

