Former Red Bull Racing drivers David Coulthard and Mark Webber share hilarious ‘Titanic’ moment; WATCH

Red Bull Racing is one F1 team that has always been famous for producing great content. Over the years, they have shared some of the most creative, engaging and unique content for their fans via social media handles.

While the team is well known for doing so, little did anyone imagine this infectiousness would also reach their drivers. Former Red Bull Racing drivers Mark Webber and David Coulthard recently released a hilarious video with a witty caption.

The video was released to reveal their excitement as F1 finally returns after a long winter break. F1 pre-season testing is currently underway in Bahrain before the first race weekend takes place at the same venue from March 3 to 5.

David Coulthard and Mark Webber release their own version of Titanic

As seen in the video put up by David Coulthard below, the 51-year-old shared his own version of Titanic’s famous song, ‘My heart will go on.’

Coulthard and former Red Bull Racing driver Mark Webber can be seen enjoying their time on a wheel scooter. To make the video even more dramatic and hilarious, Coulthard also stands on the scooter with his arms open, similar to how Kate Winslet does in the 1997 film Titanic.

Despite retiring from F1, Coulthard and Webber have been extensively involved in the sport as commentators and presenters. The duo have also represented Red Bull Racing extensively in various worldwide promotional events.

Red Bull Racing begin F1 pre-season testing on a positive note

Reigning Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen continued from where he left off last season as he ended day 1 of pre-season testing in Bahrain by topping the timing charts.

The Dutchman set a benchmark time of 1:32.837, 0.029s quicker than Fernando Alonso. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended the session as the third fastest with a time that was 0.416 seconds slower than Verstappen’s.

And to add to his dominance, Verstappen also registered a staggering 157 laps to highlight his fitness levels ahead of the season. In stark contrast, with just 85 laps, Nyck de Vries ended the first day with the second most number of laps.

