George Russell Once Again Flaunts $90 Daniel Ricciardo Merchandise

Last year at the Dutch GP, fans spotted George Russell wearing an Enchante sweatshirt, a brand Daniel Ricciardo owns. Back then, it blew up the internet, with social media loving Russell’s shout-out to the Aussie. 16 months later, the Mercedes man has done the same, being spotted in another Enchante merchandise.

As per an X (formerly Twitter) post, Russell wore a Spritz Terry Polo T-shirt. This polo is available on the Enchante website for $90 (£70). Meanwhile, the full-sleeve sweatshirt that Russell wore last year in Zandvoort costs around $110.

Back then, the Australian driver explained Russell‘s reason for wearing his merchandise. Ricciardo mentioned how the Mercedes driver texted him one day and told him that his girlfriend was looking up some merchandise on his website. Following that, Ricciardo sent Carmen Mundt some of his merchandise.

He stated, “And I was like, ‘Tell me what she likes. I’ll send her a few things.’ So we sent a few things. And I guess one of them actually fits George. So he decided to wear it today.” Besides this, Russell’s timing of wearing the t-shirt also coincided with McLaren announcing their decision to part ways with the Honey Badger after 2022.

So, Ricciardo also thought it was nice to see Russell wearing his merchandise, perhaps in solidarity. Even fans on social media lauded Russell and his girlfriend for being a fan of Ricciardo and flaunting his merchandise.

Daniel Ricciardo and his side businesses

Just like George Russell, even Toto Wolff was spotted wearing a similar Enchante sweater last year around the Mexican GP. Daniel Ricciardo explained how the Mercedes boss liked Russell’s sweater, and thus, he sent him one as a freebie.

Ricciardo launched Enchante as a line of clothing under his Ric3 shop in 2021. Eventually, he rebranded the entire business with Enchante this year to take a serious step into the fashion industry. Currently, it has become a full-fledged fashion brand offering a variety of collections, often inspired by Grand Prix venues.

The Aussie has also launched a wine named DR3, in collaboration with St. Hugo Wines. When Ricciardo officially unveiled the wine collection back in April 2022, he also gave a special touch to his iconic podium celebration trend. It was called Ricciardo Decanter, accompanying the DR3 x St. Hugo vintage series of wines.

This collection has multiple wines costing from $100 to $700 and above. The DR3 3L Jeroboam Shiraz costs around $350. Meanwhile, the DR3 1.5L Magnum Shiraz costs around $175.