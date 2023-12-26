Lewis Hamilton Wishes if He Could Listen to Drake, J Cole, or Kendrick Lamar While Racing

Working while listening to music is a luxury everyone wants, but unfortunately, only a few can get it. When the work is driving an F1 car at around 180 miles an hour, listening to music is by far off the list. However, if it was allowed and had precedence to do it, Lewis Hamilton would have been the happiest man alive and what would his playlist look like? It would have been full of songs by Drake, J Cole, and of course, Kendrick Lamar.

Hamilton, during an interview with Access Hollywood in November this year shared that he would love to listen to music while he is driving. However, it will not be possible as the drivers always have to keep in contact with their race engineers and make split decisions. Nevertheless, the Mercedes driver still wished to listen to music inside his car.

When asked whose songs he would be listening to in the car, Hamilton said, “Sometimes I wish I had music while driving.” Following this, he revealed, “I would probably listen to Drake, and J Cole or something like that or Kendrick [Lamar.]

Admittedly, the seven-time world champion is undoubtedly the most famous F1 driver on the planet right now. Therefore, he has the perk of being known by other celebrities and Drake was no different. Hamilton was once spotted having dinner with his friend back in 2015.

Apart from this, the Silver Arrows ace was also seen hanging out with Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Usher, and others in 2019. All in all, Hamilton, being the poster boy for F1 worldwide certainly enjoys the perks.

Lewis Hamilton and his ‘knack’ for music

Apart from being a seven-time F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton also has his grip on music. Unknown to many, the Mercedes driver collaborated on a song with Christina Aguilera years ago.

The name of the song is Pipe and it was released in 2015. Hamilton performed a rap verse under his pseudonym XNDA while Aguilera had the rest of the song. However, this fact was unearthed years later. Later on, he was also found to be playing the song during one of his Instagram live sessions.

Nevertheless, the Briton kept his fans waiting for new songs and albums for years. Recently, he revealed that his off-season plans include working in a music in Los Angeles. Therefore, the fans can only hope to see and hear it sooner, before the new season unravels.