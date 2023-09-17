George Russell Thirsty for Blood With Latest Wish Involving Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been arch-rivals ever since their tense fight for the title back in 2021. The two drivers not only pushed each other to the limit that season but also have had a strained relationship with each other ever since then. While the tensions between the two have reduced recently, George Russell seems to have a plan to test it. The 25-year-old Briton stated in a recent interaction with the fans that he wants to see Hamilton and Verstappen on a road trip together.

Even though Hamilton and Verstappen seem to be far more cordial with each other recently, they still do not see eye to eye. Both the Briton and the Dutchman have often taken jibes at each other from time to time during their various interviews.

Russell hopes to see Hamilton and Verstappen on a road trip

In an interaction in the presence of fans, the interviewer asked George Russell and Lewis Hamilton about which two drivers they would like to see on a road trip together for an hour and a half. Just as Hamilton was about to answer the question, Russell interrupted and gave a hilarious reply.

The 25-year-old stated, “I would love to see Lewis on a road trip with Max“. The young Briton’s response not only received applause from the fans but Hamilton too gave his Mercedes teammate a wide smile.

Meanwhile, some fans such as Willow on social media pointed out about how Russell seems interested in seeing “blood“.

Meanwhile, some other fans such as Fernandes stated that they would love to see Fernando Alonso and Hamilton together.

And then there were some other fans who believe that Russell is just interested in witnessing “chaos and mania“.

While the tensions between Verstappen and Hamilton were evident during the 2021 season, the latter and Russell have had some nervy moments as well this season.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have had their own tensions

George Russell seems to have pushed Lewis Hamilton to the limit ever since he joined Mercedes at the beginning of last season. Since the seven-time world champion has come up against a worthy opponent in Russell, the two have had some moments of tension on the race track.

The tensions between the two increased to such an extent earlier this season that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was also asked about the same. As quoted by formula1news.co.uk, the Austrian said, “I don’t notice anything about it on the team. These are background noises played through the press. Lewis and George push each other“.

While Russell seems to have struggled at the start of this season to match Hamilton, he does seem to have rediscovered his form in the last few races. After beating Hamilton at Monza two weeks ago, Russell followed up that performance by outqualifying the 38-year-old during the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday.