Helmut Marko Reveals Red Bull Won’t Sell AlphaTauri Despite It Failing to Meet Objectives and Being in Losses

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has declined the previous reports that claimed that the Austrian energy drinks company was planning to sell its junior team, AlphaTauri.

While the 79-year-old has acknowledged all the troubles that exist with AlphaTauri as per the reports, he insists that this team is crucial in helping the company scout talent for their senior team.

Marko’s remarks come after several reports emerged that new Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff was keen on offloading AlphaTauri.

AlphaTauri’s performance needs to improve but sale not an option: Marko

While speaking on Formel1.de‘s YouTube channel, Helmut Marko said, “It was always very clear that AlphaTauri would stay in-house”.

He added that AlphaTauri has always been an ‘important part’ of their development programme and that he does not see this changing anytime soon.

However, he did acknowledge that some serious issues do exist with AlphaTauri that need to be addressed with immediate effect.

Marko made it clear that the team’s ninth-place finish in the Constructors’ Championship was far below expectations. He said that the team needs to finish either fifth or sixth or at the least in seventh place.

When it came to the financial losses, he also acknowledged that they too were very high. However, unlike the reports that claimed a sale or a move to England were the only feasible options, Marko believes that AlphaTauri can find ways to address this concern.

Marko explains how the team can address its pressing concerns

Helmut Marjo said that while AlphaTauri moving to England would make sense financially, he said this is not logistically possible.

However, he does believe that the team can find a balance between the employees that work from Italy and the others that work from England.

As for the concern regarding their performance, the 79-year-old believes that the team needs to find ways to improve their results gradually, beginning with this season.

The season has not begun well for AlphaTauri though as they failed to secure a points finish in the season opener in Bahrain.

After Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries qualified a disappointing 14th and 19th on the grid respectively, they could only manage an 11th and 14th place finish during the main race.

The team will now hope that they can recover quickly and have a better weekend during the next Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia from March 17 to 19.

