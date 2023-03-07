Interviewer Left in Disbelief When Lewis Hamilton Says He Does Not Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lewis Hamilton has been through several tests on track during his illustrious 15-year career in Formula 1 but the one he went through recently perhaps was the most unique.

The Briton was recently put through a lie detector test and was asked some difficult questions during it.

Among all the questions that the 37-year-old was asked, the most interesting was perhaps the one when he was asked about reality television.

Lewis Hamilton disappoints interviewer

When the interviewer asked Lewis Hamilton whether he watches reality television such as Love Island or Keeping up with the Kardashians, the 38-year-old replied, “No.”

On being told his response was a lie, Hamilton was left in disbelief and called it ‘ridiculous’. The interviewer then had some fun with Hamilton by once again asking him the same question.

The interviewer could not believe that Hamilton has not watched something like Keeping up with the Kardashians (as Hamilton is good friends with them). However, the 38-year-old made it clear that he had not watched any of the two shows.

Hamilton’s 2023 season gets off to a disappointing start

Coming into the 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes always knew that they were going to be on the back foot as compared to Red Bull Racing.

However, little did they expect that their start would be even worse than the start they had last year. Both Hamilton and his teammate, George Russell, were over half a second behind the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez during qualifying.

And to add to their misery, they were even slower than both Ferraris and only managed to edge out one Aston Martin (Lance Stroll), who finished seventh in the Constructors’ Championship last season.

They did not fare much better in the main race either as Hamilton finished fifth while Russell finished seventh.

Speaking of their performance, Hamilton told reporters, “We’re the fourth-fastest team now, as opposed to third last year. We’re going backwards.”

The Silver Arrows won’t have much time to reset as the next race is in less than two weeks. The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix will take place from March 17 to 19.

