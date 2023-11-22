“Keep It to Yourself”: Kevin Magnussen Hits Back at ‘Ungrateful’ Max Verstappen for Ranting About the Las Vegas GP

Throughout the Las Vegas GP weekend and during the build-up to it, Max Verstappen has been openly critical about the entire affair. While many have praised him for his seemingly passionate outburst, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has hit back at the three-time champion with a scathing statement, per F1Maximaal.nl.

Magnussen found Verstappen’s criticism of the race to be opinionated. He explained, “It’s fine to have an opinion, but maybe you should keep it to yourself.” What’s more, the Nordic racing ace finds the Dutchman a tad bit ungrateful. “At the end of the day, we all get pretty good salaries and live good lives. It’s all because of this. So maybe we should show a little more appreciation,” he added.

Verstappen had been very vocal about how the race was just for the show and not for the essence of motor racing. He even went on a two-minute-long rant about how the Vegas GP was the exact opposite of what the sport should promote amongst newer fans. His father even revealed that he had privately reprimanded the 26-year-old for his polarizing comments.

It all changed, however, as Verstappen took the chequered flag in P1. After bagging his 18th Grand Prix win of the season, Verstappen wasn’t all that averse to the idea of a Las Vegas GP. He even did his best Elvis impression as he sang ‘Viva Las Vegas’ on the team radio comms.

Max Verstappen urged to be more diplomatic for Red Bull’s sake

In the aftermath of the entire GP weekend, even the often controversial Helmut Marko was blushing. The Austrian admitted that Verstappen’s criticism of the race could’ve cost the Bulls dearly. According to GPToday, Marko revealed, “Max is always straightforward. He could perhaps have said things a little more diplomatically. But now he has made everything right. Max is not into PR stuff. But eighty percent of our sponsors come from here.”

The 26-year-old has often very categorically stated that apart from the racing side of things, he despises everything about being an F1 driver. Sponsor obligations and elaborate presentations aren’t his cup of tea. The Vegas GP was arguably the most obvious combination of the two. Hence, Verstappen’s disdain for the entire event.

The 2023 Las Vegas GP was a handful for the other drivers, too. With the unprecedented schedule of the sessions and some massive jet lag, in 2024, the Vegas GP is going to be yet another uphill task for the entire paddock.