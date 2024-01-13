Lando Norris’ Ex-GF Flaunts $128.5 Million Brand as Renowned Magazine Features Her on Cover

Lando Norris’ ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira has recently appeared on the cover of Activa magazine. She wore the outfit of designer Elisabetta Franchi, whose brand is worth a whopping €117 million ($128.5 million) as per Forbes in 2019. After appearing on the cover of the magazine, the Portuguese model explained in her post how it was such a great honor for her.

Advertisement

“Haven’t shared these photos of @activarevista here yet. What better way to start the year than being the cover of January’s issue? It’s an edition dedicated to Peace and Hope for the Future, and it’s a huge honor to be a part of it! Who already has theirs at home,” wrote Oliveira in her post (translated from Portuguese).

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C17vKNQI-77/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The theme of the latest edition of the Activa magazine was white outfits. Oliveira seems to have donned the outfits gracefully and was very grateful to have the opportunity to do so. In an exclusive interview with Activa magazine, the 24-year-old revealed how she has for long been an admirer of Franchi and her outfits.

Oliveira stated that Franchi was always a “reference brand” and that it was a “huge privilege” for her to work alongside such a renowned brand of the fashion industry. She then concluded her remarks by stating that she hopes to have plenty more of such collaborations with Franchi.

While Oliveira is one of the leading names today in the modeling world, she was once also a famous figure in F1 thanks to Lando Norris. The Portuguese model would often appear in the paddock and showcase her support for the McLaren driver.

How long did Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira date?

Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira began dating sometime in August 2021. Their relationship lasted for a little over a year as they separated in September 2022. The British driver revealed to his fans that he and Oliveira had mutually decided to split.

As quoted by thesun.co.uk, Norris wrote, “After time and consideration, Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends. I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness“.

Advertisement

Although Norris and Oliveira are no longer dating, the Portuguese model seemingly still has not gotten over the British driver. f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle recently revealed that the 24-year-old from Porto still has a picture of herself and Norris from their time together.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1CUEMUO46M/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, Norris seems to have moved on. Fans recently spotted the McLaren driver on a date with Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro. She interestingly works for the same modeling agency as Oliveira, www.centralmodels.pt.