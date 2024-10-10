Lando Norris Spotted Cruising in a $672K Ferrari 812 Competizione Days After McLaren’s W1 Launch

McLaren recently launched their premier supercar, the W1, which is a masterpiece inspired by the world of F1. Despite all the buzz surrounding W1’s launch, Lando Norris chose a Ferrari to be his brand-new ride. This came as a surprise to many fans as drivers are typically loyal to the brands they race for.

During the ongoing month-long break in F1, Norris headed home to Monaco and was spotted driving a Ferrari 812 Competizione worth $672,000. Powered by a V12 engine, the 812 Competizione is a limited-edition masterpiece. It delivers up to 819 hp and can reach 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 211 mph.

LANDO IN HIS NEW FERRARI 812 the license plate being 4444L he’s a genius! pic.twitter.com/0S2uOoqPm1 — ray (@ln4norris) October 10, 2024

Norris has several cars in his collection. The McLaren 765LT and the McLaren Senna are two cars he owns from the British automaker. The 24-year-old also added a Lamborghini Miura to his garage this year besides having cars such as the Porsche Carrera GT and the AC Shelby Cobra. The 812 Competizione seems to be just another new addition to his diverse collection.

However, Norris is not the only driver to own a Competizione. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz also have the same models as the Scuderia traditionally gifts these elite rides to their drivers. Norris, however, cannot get his own W1 just yet as customer deliveries are set to begin in early 2026.

McLaren W1: A Supercar Inspired by F1 and Legendary P1

Unveiled on the 50th anniversary of their first F1 world championship win in 1974, the McLaren W1 is a representation of engineering mastery. It has a hybrid powertrain that includes the brand new MPH-8, along with a lighter E-module, F1-inspired battery technology, and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It can reach 124 mph in just 5.8 seconds and can generate up to 1275 hp. Inspired by F1, the car features a carbon fiber chassis which helps keep the car lightweight and ensures agility. Another inspiration from the world of F1 is W1’s suspension system. With adaptive technology, the suspension system helps manage the car depending on the road conditions and driving styles.

Furthermore, it has active aerodynamics, a deployable rear wing, and advanced airflow management providing stability at high speeds.

The flagship model has also taken inspiration from their legendary hypercar, P1. It is highlighted mainly in the hybrid technology and the use of electric power for torque and efficiency. Similar to P1, the W1 combines extreme power with eco-friendly design.