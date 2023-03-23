Lewis Hamilton Doubles Down on Blaming Mercedes for Woeful 2023 Year Start

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain walks off the track after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton hadn’t had the best start to the new season, as he finished below the podium in the first two races of this year. The 38-year-old F1 is absolutely disappointed with the work put in by his team for the new car.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton publicly criticized his team for not listening to him while designing the car. But during the press conference of the same Grand Prix, he apologized for the ‘incorrect use of his words’. However, he retained that he knew the car was developing in the wrong direction.

Lewis Hamilton says putting Red Bull-style sidepods on Mercedes’ 2023 Formula 1 car would not improve the W14 and could actually make it slower. — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 23, 2023

Nevertheless, he can’t hide his frustration with the W14. After the race in Jeddah, Hamilton added to his accusations at Mercedes for not giving him a worthy car to fight for the championship.

I am not always right, but this time I am: Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton recently spoke with Skysports to say that he was right in spotting the car’s faults. He further flexes his W14 prophecy by saying that he isn’t always right, but this time, he is right.

“I’m one of those people that always likes to be right, but I’m not always right, but in this scenario I was right,” the Briton said. “So it was good, it was like – ‘I told you’. It’s a team collaboration. At the end of the day, I’m the driver, not the designer, but I’m the gateway to the car’s performance.”

Hamilton claims that the team usually listens to him, but it would have been better, according to him, if the team owned up to their fault. And from hereon, he wishes to improve the car to get it to a better standard.

The GOAT is here to stay

The partnership between Mercedes and Hamilton is made in heaven. Both parties have reaped immense success because of each other. However, with the continued struggles at the Silver Arrows, Hamilton is now linked to other teams.

The most prominent name that’s constantly appearing in the reports is Ferrari. But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is confident that Hamilton is here to stay and would sign the new contract extension, which is still under negotiation.

Christian Horner has ruled out a move for Sir Lewis Hamilton to join Red Bull, with the Briton’s contract at Mercedes expiring at the end of the season ✍️❌ pic.twitter.com/rR7vorQtry — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 23, 2023

Hamilton’s current agreement with Mercedes would expire at the end of this season. So, until he confirms his stay, he would be rumored to orchestrate an exit.