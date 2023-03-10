Lewis Hamilton Is Confident Max Verstappen Will Win His Third Title In 2023

Lewis Hamilton has not had the best of starts to the F1 2023 season as he finished a disappointing fifth in the season opener in Bahrain. Moreover, considering Mercedes’ recent remarks, it seems that the Briton’s year may not get much better either.

And that is not it, as Hamilton himself has admitted that the Silver Arrows are likely to struggle this season. The 38-year-old recently blamed Mercedes for producing a poor car as a result of not listening to his advice.

Hamilton explained how he has enough experience to know what will help to produce a fast car that can fight for race wins and championships and what will not.

Speaking of the championship, Hamilton does not see anyone other than Max Verstappen winning it. The Briton believes that the Dutchman will be buzzing in confidence after he won his second title last season.

‘Expect no slip-ups from Max Verstappen’: Lewis Hamilton

Verstappen carried on his form from last season as he dominated the season opener in Bahrain. After qualifying on the pole, the Dutchman led every lap and went on to win the race by a comfortable 10-second margin from his teammate, Sergio Perez.

As a result of the 25-year-old’s dominance, Hamilton does not see him having any ‘slip-ups’. As quoted by racefans.net, the Briton said, “I don’t even think Red Bull were pushing at the end in Bahrain and still were way ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@mercedesamgf1)

Speaking of the Dutchman in particular, Hamilton said that Verstappen would be ‘very, very confident’ after winning two back-to-back championships. Hamilton concluded his remarks by stating that now it’s the job of the rest of the teams to catch up.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Reveals His Father Once Left Him Stranded During His Childhood After He Lost a Race

Will Hamilton leave Mercedes to join Ferrari?

Following Mercedes’ poor start to the F1 2023 season, shocking reports have emerged that claim Lewis Hamilton may decide to leave the team and join rivals, Ferrari.

According to Fastest Pit-Stop, Sky Sports host Simon Lazenby believes that there is a slim chance that the Briton will leave the Silver Arrows. Lazenby stated that he would not rule out such a move as Hamilton had expressed his interest in racing for Ferrari someday.

If the 38-year-old were indeed to move away from Mercedes, it would mark the end of one of the most iconic partnerships in the sport.

Hamilton helped Mercedes dominate the turbo hybrid era as together they won a record eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships (2014-21). Meanwhile, the Briton himself won six of his seven world championships with the Silver Arrows.

Also Read: Red Bull Boss Claims $135 million FIA budget Cap Will Make James Allison Reported Plans, To Give Lewis Hamilton 2023 Boost, Redundant