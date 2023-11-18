Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Childhood ‘Guardian Angel’ as He Talks About the Biggest ‘Attention Seeker’ in the Hamilton Household

Lewis Hamilton is arguably one of the most famous racecar drivers of all time. With so much fame, the attention is always on him, and the Briton does well to not let it faze him. While Hamilton hopes for less attention, another member of the Hamilton family is all about seeking attention from anywhere he can, and that is Roscoe. While Hamilton’s current pet is a big attention seeker, the 7-time world champion reveals his older pet dog and guardian angel was much more self-reliant.

Speaking in a candid interview (clip uploaded on X Marina), Hamilton spoke about how he felt after becoming the second most famous Hamilton behind his bulldog, Roscoe. The Briton claimed it had been the case since the day he got Roscoe. He added Roscoe was an amazing dog before diving deep into his childhood and remembering his guardian angel.

“I grew up with dogs my whole life. When I was born, my parents had a Labrador. All the baby pictures you have, there’s this dog that’s just being my guardian angel.”

Hamilton added his parents’ Labrador, Goldie, would walk him to school, and since it was a time when dog leashes weren’t a compulsion, Goldie would go home on his own. However, it wasn’t always a straightforward walk back home for Goldie, who would make several stops along his way to run some personal ‘errands.’

While Goldie would go home once Hamilton told him to, the Mercedes driver revealed Roscoe is the complete opposite. “Roscoe couldn’t do that. Roscoe’s like, ‘Take me home.'” Given the Bulldog is a big attention seeker, the latest development in his life would certainly bring him much joy.

Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe are now on Fortnite

Away from the tracks of F1, Hamilton has accomplished a childhood dream of his by becoming a playable character in a video game. The 7-time world champion has become the latest character in the popular online video game Fortnite for fans to play. Additionally, Roscoe will be available in the bundle and will feature as the Briton’s companion. While the prospect of playing a survival action game as Hamilton already had fans excited, the addition of Roscoe has added to the appeal of the collab.

The collection of two Hamilton skins, a surfboard-style glider, a sword-themed pickaxe, and Roscoe is available in the Fortnite shop now, having debuted on the 17th of November, 7 PM EST. While it is the first time Roscoe features in a game, Hamilton has been a part of video games before this, having featured as ‘Carl Hamilton’ in the popular FPS genre video game ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.’