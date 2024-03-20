Lewis Hamilton Will Find “Extra Percentage Point or Two” for Ferrari Against Red Bull; Claims F1 Expert

Ex-Ferrari engineer Rob Smedley expects Lewis Hamilton to give the Maranello-based outfit that final push in their fight against an already vulnerable Red Bull. The Milton-Keynes-based team has been dominating the sport since 2022 and despite looking like the favorites to win the championship this year too, Smedley believes that his ex-employers are closer to Red Bull than before. Hamilton, who joins Ferrari in 2025, could make the difference when it counts.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Smedley said, “Ok, Red Bull have focused on 2024. But if you look at the gap to Ferrari, especially in qualifying in Bahrain, they are right there. I think someone like Lewis can give Ferrari an extra percentage point or two: that’s all they need.”

Ferrari have been the second-best team so far this season. Red Bull secured two 1-2 finishes in the opening round, but Ferrari don’t look too far behind in a single lap pace as Smedley pointed out. Races haven’t been too bad either, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc getting a third placed finish each. Still, Smedley feels that Hamilton can make that extra jump that the team needs.

Ferrari seems to agree with Smedley in his assessment of Hamilton’s potential impact. The contract that Ferrari agreed to while signing Hamilton is worth north of $400 million, and gives the Briton an opportunity to collaborate with Ferrari on his 0ff-track ventures.

The mood in Maranello is generally optimistic given how they expect to do well under the latest engine regulations slated for the 2026 season onwards. While Lewis Hamilton will most definitely want to maximize the result for the team on-track, his signing has an equally great significance for Ferrari; as a Formula 1 team and a global brand.

Ferrari gets ready to win with Lewis Hamilton; on and off the track

As per GPBlog.com, Ferrari is going to pay Hamilton upwards of $100 million in terms of just salary. This would make him the highest-paid F1 driver in the history. What’s more, on top of that hefty pay-check, Ferrari chairman John Elkann has pledged a total sum of $400 million into the Briton’s on-track and off-track endeavors such as Mission44.

Hamilton is arguably one of the most recognized and marketable athletes in the world and his influence has already started paying massive dividends for the team. For instance as soon as the 39-year-old’s deal was announced, Ferrari’s market cap increased by $7 billion, as per Motorsport.

Ferrari came to Hamilton with more than just a blank cheque. While Mercedes denied him a shot at an ambassadorial role that could have seen him transition into a global icon for the team after his retirement, Ferrari were willing to offer him the same while also axing Carlos Sainz – the only driver to win a race for them last year.